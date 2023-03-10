Omaha is a city that is about a quarter Irish, with historical roots stretching back to the 1850s. Add in the fact that March is officially Irish-American Heritage Month, and you have plenty of St. Patrick’s Day-themed events to check out all month long.

Here are seven things to do in Omaha for St. Patrick’s Day in Omaha.

The parade has something for everyone and takes place about a week before the official St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Found on event website

144th AOH St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Old Market (15th and Howard)

March 11 |10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The 144th Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) St. Patrick’s Day Parade will occur in the Old Market on March 11. The parade is free and starts at 10 a.m. sharp, where the crowd will group at 15th and Howard streets and travel east on Harney to 11th street, south to Howard, and then west to 14th and Howard.

St. Patrick’s Day is not just about wearing green and bar hopping; though the parade has a wide-ranging appeal, it serves a vital purpose in keeping a spirit alive. While everyone celebrates this holiday differently, the annual parade represents the rich cultural contributions and struggles of the Omaha Irish community since the 1860s.

There will be a sky of blue and sea of green, with vendors serving one-of-a-kind arts, crafts, eats, and drinks along the way. To become a participant or sponsor, visit aohomaha.com to register.

Single people tend to do better at music bingo. Found on event page

Singles St. Patrick’s Day at Site 1 Taproom

Site 1 Brewing Taproom: 2611 North 204th Street #101

March 16 | 7-9 p.m.

Tickets $15 | Free for members

If you’re single and ready to mingle, especially if you find yourself in West Omaha, you are encouraged to wear green and bring your music-loving self to Site 1 Brewing Taproom for music bingo on March 16 from 7-9 p.m.

There will be a ton of different music genres covered across the rounds, and whether or not you’re a huge fan of bingo won’t take away from the fact that this social event is a great way to meet people and other singles in the area. It will be low-key but fun, and you’ll be able to get drinks at a premiere brewery and enjoy a laid-back atmosphere, all while making some new friends.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door but may sell out quickly. Smitten Singles Omaha is sponsoring the event.

Found on event page

Sixth Annual Lucky’s Bar Crawl

The Dubliner Pub: 1205 Harney St

Flixx Lounge: 1019 S 10th St

March 17 |4 p.m. start

$15-20

The Dubliner Pub is once again partnering with the national party and event organization Crawl With Us to host two days of fun bar crawl activities and adventures for those who like to go big or go home for the Irish holiday. With each ticket, you will get two to three drinks or shots.

Each partner venue will have exclusive drink specials and different food specials at each venue, including the Dubliner, Flixx Lounge, Gate 10, Parliament Pub, T Henery’s, and Verdict Bar & Grill. Arrive hungry for good food, thirsty for great drinks, and ready to dance the night away in a fun atmosphere with professional photographers and an after-party.

Tickets are $15-$20, and the crawl will take place from 4 p.m. on Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. Check-in from 4-7 p.m. at Flixx Lounge on Friday and Dubliner on Saturday.

Found on band Facebook page

St. Patty’s with Grunge Pop

On the Q St. Bar: 4821 Q St.

March 17 |7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Are you looking for live music of your favorite covers turned into grunge songs, plus a place to get green drinks among friends this St. Patty’s Day? Look no further than the Grunge Pop show at On The Q St. Bar on March 17.

Grunge Pop, a self-proclaimed party rock band with an appropriate name, will be performing their collection of covers from modern pop to classic bops. This performing band knows how to entertain on any occasion and how to reinvent and re-imagine songs that live in our heads rent-free with fun and angst.

If you’re interested in seeing them later in spring, Grunge Pop will be playing the rounds all around Omaha, so you are in luck – but you won’t want to miss them at their peak St. Patrick’s Day powers.

Found on event page

St Patrick’s Madness at Bushwackers

Bushwackers Saloon & Dance Hall: 7401 Main St., Ralston

March 17 | noon until close

No cover

St. Patrick’s Madness at Bushwackers offers that sweet spot for those looking for a festive environment with the entire package: sports, live music, dancing, and we can’t forget corned beef and cabbage for a solid $10.

A delicious meal and green drink specials all night will have you feeling full and jazzed up, as drinking on an empty stomach is never the move. March Madness games will play on their indoor and outdoor TVs – hoops fans rejoice.

The groovy music starts at 7:30 p.m. with Finding Daisy performing on stage, with live sound running until 11:30 p.m. To party, eat well, down green beer, and hang out all night, Bushwhackers is your one-stop spot for all of this, and without paying a cover charge to get inside.

Found on event page

St. Patty’s Day Golf Tournament at Tregaron

Tregaron Golf: 13909 Glengarry Circle, Bellevue

March 18 |10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$60 per person

Tregaron Golf will host a St. Patty’s Day Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 18. The green-themed golf tourney just might be the perfect event to celebrate St Patty’s with some springtime fun, get competitive, and hang out with other rad golf-loving people.

Not only will there be prizes on the line, but each ticket includes a tasty dinner (featuring a classic corned beef and cabbage meal) and green drinks throughout the event, with other exciting surprises to anticipate. Because it is a daytime event that ends in the afternoon, if you want to enjoy your evening out, you will have plenty of time afterward to hit up other venues or parties.

Tickets are $60 per person for a four-person scramble. Each entry fee also includes access to a golf cart.

You don’t have only yourself to compete with, and with a little luck of the Irish, you will succeed! Found on website.

Omaha Blarney Stone 5K at Pint Nine

Pint Nine Brewing Company: 10411 Portal Rd #104, La Vista

March 19| 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | $45

According to the people who participate, marathons are an underrated avenue for practicing exciting, positive physical and mental health habits, even if they are not what people typically think about for St. Patrick’s Day. Fitness and St. Patrick’s Day go hand in hand!

If you feel up to the challenge, enter and run in the annual Omaha Blarney Stone 5k at Pint Nine on March 19. And since it is a 5-kilometer race (roughly 3 miles), beginner runners and those looking for something a bit shorter can likely do well in this more accessible marathon competition.

Entry costs $45. You can register for the race by signing up online, but make sure to get on the list by March 18 at 6 p.m. Central.