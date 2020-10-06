ACLU of Nebraska Sues Omaha and Omaha Police, Friend of Jake Gardner Calls for Release of Grand Jury Transcripts, Health Experts Warn of Perfect Storm and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 6

10/06/20 • Day 23 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
The ACLU of Nebraska has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Omaha, alleging that its police department violated protesters constitutional rights by using excessive force, misapplying local laws and conducting retaliatory arrests and detainments.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good afternoon,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
In Omaha
- The Omaha Police Department has responded to community reports of reckless driving and blocking intersection in Trump caravan.
- Jake Gardner’s best friend calls on the Department of Justice to release the secret grand jury transcripts.
- For the first time since the pandemic began, some students with Omaha Public Schools are returning to the classroom.
Around the State
- Six scientists and physicians from the University of Nebraska Medical Center warned Monday that the state is entering a “dangerous period” in the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A Facebook post by a group called Oath Keepers claimed that Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz is enlisting civilians to help with law enforcement operations.
- Some of the biggest conservative names in Nebraska politics are lining up against ballot measures to legalize casinos.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1