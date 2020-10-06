ACLU of Nebraska Sues Omaha and Omaha Police, Friend of Jake Gardner Calls for Release of Grand Jury Transcripts, Health Experts Warn of Perfect Storm and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 6

10/06/20 • Day 23 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

The ACLU of Nebraska has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Omaha, alleging that its police department violated protesters constitutional rights by using excessive force, misapplying local laws and conducting retaliatory arrests and detainments.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good afternoon, Today we have stories about Gov. Ricketts’ campaign against legal gambling, the call to release the grand jury transcripts from the Scurlock case and Omaha Public Schools’ return to in-person learning.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.