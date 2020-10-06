ACLU of Nebraska Sues Omaha and Omaha Police, Friend of Jake Gardner Calls for Release of Grand Jury Transcripts, Health Experts Warn of Perfect Storm and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 6

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/06/20 • Day 23 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The ACLU of Nebraska has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Omaha, alleging that its police department violated protesters constitutional rights by using excessive force, misapplying local laws and conducting retaliatory arrests and detainments.

Today we have stories about Gov. Ricketts’ campaign against legal gambling, the call to release the grand jury transcripts from the Scurlock case and Omaha Public Schools’ return to in-person learning.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha

  • The Omaha Police Department has responded to community reports of reckless driving and blocking intersection in Trump caravan.
  • Jake Gardner’s best friend calls on the Department of Justice to release the secret grand jury transcripts.
  • For the first time since the pandemic began, some students with Omaha Public Schools are returning to the classroom.

Around the State

  • Six scientists and physicians from the University of Nebraska Medical Center warned Monday that the state is entering a “dangerous period” in the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • A Facebook post by a group called Oath Keepers claimed that Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz is enlisting civilians to help with law enforcement operations.
  • Some of the biggest conservative names in Nebraska politics are lining up against ballot measures to legalize casinos.

