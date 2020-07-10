School Year Blues, Professor Steps Up, Opposing Rallies at Memorial Park and more Top Local News for Friday, July 10

7/10/20 • Day 19 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Good morning,
Today we have stories about the ongoing debate over masks in school as the time for students to get back to class inches closer, Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue rallies planned back to back in Memorial Park and a UNO professor saying he will offer a class specifically for international students to save them from ICE deportation if the university decides not to hold in-person classes.
Your Top Local Stories
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website.
- In Omaha
- Republicans are ready to send canvassers to knock on your door and talk politics. Democrats are still considering the safety of in-person politicking.
- There’s going to be a Black Lives Matter rally tonight at Memorial Park.
- There’s also a “Back the Blue” rally set for Saturday morning in Memorial Park.
- Evictions are up in Douglas County with many saying it’s directly tied to the pandemic.
- South Omaha’s testing site is set to reopen after it shut down due to supply shortages.
- Omaha Public Schools hosted a virtual town hall to explain next year’s changes, which have proved controversial among some students and parents.
- Similar to OPS, Millard Public Schools announced all students and teachers will have to wear masks.
- Private Catholic schools say they’re seeing an increase in enrollment.
- Omaha has experienced one of its hottest summers on record. But cooler weather may be on the way.
- Much of central Nebraska saw a huge downpour yesterday, but rain missed the metro area.
- Testing turnaround times are still all over the place for many while testing sites try different labs for better results.
- After new ICE guidelines said international students not attending in-person classes would have to leave the United States, University of Nebraska at Omaha journalism professor has said he will offer a course to ensure these students can stay enrolled.
- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering a two-day free testing event in North Omaha.
- Douglas County spent $43,500 on customized face masks for its employees, a fee the county finance director said he hopes can be reimbursed by CARES Act money.
- The Douglas County Health Center has updated its outdated air system using CARES Act money following an outbreak at the facility.
- Benson Community Garden is hosting a virtual concert.
- Do Space has created a virtual interview lab to help people get back to work.
Around the State
- Nebraska’s corrections director has said the only solution to overcrowding is building a new prison, but that could cost $450 million according to one contractor.
- Officials are trying to figure out how to socially distance students across all facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.
- The Big Ten announced it would move to only conference games for its sports; however, even that announcement came with caveats depending on the advice of health officials.
- Unemployment claims in Nebraska rose last week after weeks of steady decline.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Keeper Corner
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has launched a digital “Keeper Corner,” posting a video every day at 3 p.m. to their social media sites with facts about an animal and an activity for kids and families. Search for Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Facebook.
Daily Comic
