School Year Blues, Professor Steps Up, Opposing Rallies at Memorial Park and more Top Local News for Friday, July 10

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/10/20 • Day 19 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends



The Importance of Organizing

Ja Keen Fox, who led 36 straight days of protests at Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s home, gives his perspectives on the reality of collective imagining.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about the ongoing debate over masks in school as the time for students to get back to class inches closer, Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue rallies planned back to back in Memorial Park and a UNO professor saying he will offer a class specifically for international students to save them from ICE deportation if the university decides not to hold in-person classes.

Your Top Local Stories

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Keeper Corner

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has launched a digital “Keeper Corner,” posting a video every day at 3 p.m. to their social media sites with facts about an animal and an activity for kids and families. Search for Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Facebook.

Daily Comic

