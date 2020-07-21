New Movies, Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against UNL, High Number of Housing Valuation Protests and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 21

Posted on by Addie Costello

7/17/20 • Day 30 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Three movies about immortality vs mortality and not being an asshole have arrived for your viewing pleasure!

Fun, Guns, and Mum: New Stuff to Watch!

Three new sci-fi/horror-adjacent films recently dropped that weirdly explore oddly similar themes about the horrors of immortality/mortality and how empathy is the only way to fight the bogeyman.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about three new movies to take your mind off the pandemic that are available to stream from your home, nine UNL students who are suing the university over insufficient investigations into their reports of sexual harassment and property value protests reaching a 13-year-high this summer.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

Daily Comic

