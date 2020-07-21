New Movies, Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against UNL, High Number of Housing Valuation Protests and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 21

7/17/20 • Day 30 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Fun, Guns, and Mum: New Stuff to Watch!
Three new sci-fi/horror-adjacent films recently dropped that weirdly explore oddly similar themes about the horrors of immortality/mortality and how empathy is the only way to fight the bogeyman.
- State Senator Ernie Chambers may become a candidate for the Douglas County Board to challenge the currently unopposed, Chris Rodgers from district three.
- Property valuation protests are at a 13-year-high this summer in Douglas County.
- The first murder trial held in the Douglas County courthouse, after months of coronavirus delays, was declared a mistrial because the defendant’s sister tested positive for the virus.
- Millard Public Schools will offer parents the option of fully remote learning for their children in the fall.
- One week after a Sienna Francis House resident tested positive for COVID-19, the shelter created a temporary testing site with the capability to test all residents.
- The next phase of the Riverfront Revitalization project will restrict access to the Lewis and Clark Landing.
Around the State
- State Senator Justin Wayne will not be introducing an amendment to repeal the state’s ban on affirmative action in this legislative session.
- Nine current and former UNL students are suing the university over its the lack of investigation and response to their complaints of sexual misconduct.
- A state senator requested a financial audit of TestNebraska to make sure Nebraskans’ money is being used efficiently by the coronavirus testing service.
- All 49 Nebraska state senators returned to the Capitol yesterday after an almost four-month break due to coronavirus safety concerns.
- The Nebraska School Activities Association announced that fall sports will resume as scheduled and practices can begin in Aug.
