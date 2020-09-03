Help Us Tell The Stories of Nebraskans We’ve Lost to COVID-19

Intro by Will Bauer

Nearly 400 Nebraskans have died during the pandemic, but we don’t know much about them. Every day, a health department in the state issues a press release that says a man or a woman of such and such age died.

But no more.

These people are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, friends, neighbors, members of our community. And we know so little about them.

In any other time, we would have memorials to the dead. What we’re attempting to do is to fix that. We want to help Nebraska remember those lost to COVID-19. And we need your help.

We would like to create a list of everyone we’ve lost. Their name. Where they’re from. A little bit about them. Ideally, we’d like to talk to people who know them and can tell us more. We’re collecting this information for news organizations around the state so communities can remember their neighbors.

Do you know someone? Let us know by filling the form.

Spanish speakers can fill out this form.

This is a collaboration between local media led by the Roper Lab at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For questions, contact chris@thereader.com