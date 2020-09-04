Nebraska’s Second Congressional District Could Be a Decider in 2020, Ernie Chambers Fails to Get on Ballot, Pour Reports COVID-19 Clusters, Sasse and Janicek Debate and More Top Local News for Friday, September 4

9/04/20 • Day 75 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
In the ever-shifting and Oz-behind-the-curtain sorcery of political projections, there’s a new space to watch that could decide the 2020 election: Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
- Longtime state Senator Ernie Chambers will not be appearing on the upcoming ballot for a spot on the Douglas County Board.
- Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says there have been 75 clusters of coronavirus in Douglas County over the last 14 days.
- The University of Nebraska at Omaha confirmed 48 cases of COVID-19, including some among student-athletes.
- Trash pickup will be delayed in Omaha next week because of Labor Day.
Around the State
- Sen. Ben Sasse is set to debate Democratic candidate Chris Janicek Friday.
- The former chief of finance for the Nebraska State Fair has been charged with theft following an investigation into the fair’s finances.
- Unemployment claims in Nebraska are down by 13%.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Lutfi’s Fried Fish
Daily Comic
