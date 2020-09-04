Nebraska’s Second Congressional District Could Be a Decider in 2020, Ernie Chambers Fails to Get on Ballot, Pour Reports COVID-19 Clusters, Sasse and Janicek Debate and More Top Local News for Friday, September 4

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/04/20 • Day 75 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Will 2020 Come Down to Omaha?

In the ever-shifting and Oz-behind-the-curtain sorcery of political projections, there’s a new space to watch that could decide the 2020 election: Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.

Today we have stories about Omaha’s potential role in deciding the 2020 election, Ernie Chambers failing to get on the ballot for the Douglas County Board, COVID-19 clusters in Douglas County and tonight’s senatorial debate.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Longtime state Senator Ernie Chambers will not be appearing on the upcoming ballot for a spot on the Douglas County Board.
  • Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says there have been 75 clusters of coronavirus in Douglas County over the last 14 days.
  • The University of Nebraska at Omaha confirmed 48 cases of COVID-19, including some among student-athletes.
  • Trash pickup will be delayed in Omaha next week because of Labor Day.

Around the State

