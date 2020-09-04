Nebraska’s Second Congressional District Could Be a Decider in 2020, Ernie Chambers Fails to Get on Ballot, Pour Reports COVID-19 Clusters, Sasse and Janicek Debate and More Top Local News for Friday, September 4

9/04/20 • Day 75 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Will 2020 Come Down to Omaha?

In the ever-shifting and Oz-behind-the-curtain sorcery of political projections, there’s a new space to watch that could decide the 2020 election: Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha’s potential role in deciding the 2020 election, Ernie Chambers failing to get on the ballot for the Douglas County Board, COVID-19 clusters in Douglas County and tonight’s senatorial debate.

Top Local Stories