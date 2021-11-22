Read more about why we’re launching first ever-membership campaign, Focus Forward, and what we’re planning for 2022.

Change isn’t just a buzzword at The Reader. It’s a constant. Being alternative newsmedia means we have to stay adaptable. And after 28 years, we’re still here putting papers on the streets and providing the journalism Omaha needs.

A pandemic can’t stop us from that. In fact we expanded and launched even more ambitious projects. Over the next few days we want to share some of those with you. None of it would be possible without the support of our members, though. Our goal is to add 100 more before the end of the year. Read Chris Bowling’s piece about our new podcast and consider becoming a member today.

I remember the first time I heard a podcast. It was around this time of year in 2014. I was driving across Iowa in the middle of the night, on my way home to Ohio after my first semester of journalism school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The 12-hour drive was filled with Serial’s Sarah Koenig telling the story of a mysterious murder in Baltimore. I was hooked.

Fast forward seven years and I’m still just as enamored with podcasting. That’s when I wondered, why doesn’t The Reader have one?

Enter Reader Radio. A biweekly show with interviews, radio stories and more about the creative, interesting and diverse people of Omaha.

So far we’ve done stories about everything from the challenges and opportunities of building a more inclusive Omaha to how our city succeeds and fails when it comes to transit.

The podcast has been a big challenge to put together. In addition to gathering the audio interface, microphones, recording software (not to mention learning how to use all of it) necessary to make a podcast, we also have to figure out how adding a new storytelling medium will work within a team that’s already pushing way above its weight class.

But the most important question is still this: Will it make a difference to our readers?

That answer is emphatically yes. When we dropped it earlier this fall, people subscribed, encouraging us to invest in this.

Becoming a member of The Omaha Reader makes this work possible. We want to be ambitious and give Omaha the journalism it deserves. By showing your support, you can allow us to hire more editors or reporters, buy more equipment and be on the cutting edge of the next big step in modern storytelling.

Not enough for you? Listen to our latest episode of Reader Radio wherever you get your podcasts to hear editor, publisher and co-founder John Heaston talk about the history of The Reader and why we need your support now.