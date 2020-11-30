A full winter snow is yet to descend upon Omaha, but that does not mean you can’t get into the holiday season spirit with a showing of It’s a Wonderful Life at The Rose Theater through Dec 20th. This American treasure is a story about George Bailey, and the saving of both his life and his Christmas spirit by a guardian angel. As the first show ever produced at The Rose in 1995, this classic is celebrating both the power of community on stage, and the arts in Omaha over the last two and half decades. This production is suitable for all audiences, and has a running time of 75 minutes. All performances are digital only. To purchase a digital ticket and stream the show in the comfort and safety of your own home, visit www.rosetheater.org