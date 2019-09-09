Women still calling the shots at The Omaha Star after  81 years 

by Leo Adam Biga
Native Omaha Days is a biennial, first-week-in-August
nostalgia trip for current and former residents reliving the
black-is-beautiful experience of their youth. Among the
many touchstones of African-American life here is the
newspaper serving that community, The Omaha Star.
From its 1938 founding by Mildred Brown, the paper has
continued a legacy of black women publishers and editors.
When Brown died in 1989, her niece, Marguerita
Washington, took the helm. Upon her 2016 passing,
Phyllis Hicks took the reins. And since Hicks retired in
early 2019, Frankie Williams has assumed interim
publisher-editor roles as the paper’s come under the
ownership of the Mildred D. Brown Memorial Study Center.
Now wholly owned by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Star is
able to participate in emerging interest from foundations to
support local journalism. That’s already bearing fruit. On
July 17, it was announced the Star was one of 23 projects
from across the country to receive funding from the
Facebook Journalism Project and the Lenfest Institute for
Journalism. The Star project aims to “tackle responsible
neighborhood development and gentrification in one of
Omaha’s historically underserved communities through
collaboration with neighborhood associations and deep
reporting.”
The grant will certainly help as the paper struggles to find
sustainability in this tenuous time for print media.
To address those challenges, Williams also aims to
increase the paper’s visibility. The Star held a July 27 gala
screening of The Wiz at Bryant Park and will have a
conspicuous display in the Native Omaha Days stroll and
parade.
As the paper steps into the future, Brown’s matriarchal
presence still looms large. The apartment-office she kept
at the Star is a shrine in this National Register of Historic
Places building. The loud, proud Brown was often the only
woman present in the circle of power she convened there.
“She was performing in a man’s role,” Williams said, “and
did it very well.”
Brown’s trademark white–carnation corsage was her
calling card at myriad social-community events she made
it her business to attend.
Scores of youth worked for her as carriers and sales staff.
She paid for many young people’s education and
mentored numerous others.
Omaha native Paul Bryant credits “Aunt Millie” with
supporting him through his “starving student” days. He
came to admire her social entrepreneurship, which he
modeled in his own work.
“Mildred Brown was a fighter who used intellect, tenacity
and moral authority to win,” he said. “She was a visionary
trailblazer decades ahead of her time.”
For Williams, heading up the Star now is a “full-circle”
event. In 1968, Williams sold ads and edited a teen page
for the Star while attending Omaha North High School. She
recalls Brown holding court.
“This was a gathering place for community leaders,”
Williams said of the paper’s offices. When news broke of
Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, she witnessed a
procession of leaders seek out Brown. “Hers was definitely
a voice of reason,” she said. “She was a thinker and
strategist. I wouldn’t say calm, though. She was a very
forceful person.”
Brown wanted Williams to one day succeed her. But it was
too far off and daunting a prospect for an 18-year-old to
process then. After decades working in youth services in
Atlanta and Omaha, Williams returned to the fold 11 years
ago to assist Washington and Hicks.
Now that she’s in the post Brown groomed her for, she’s
fully aware of her role as a steward.
“I am grateful to be here,” she said. “I can’t be Mildred, nor
would I try to be. The thing I can do is carry her torch and
make sure the legacy lives on. I want to take care of it.”
Williams agrees with Terri Sanders, a board member of
the Mildred Brown Center, who says “the paper’s in good
hands” under the center’s ownership.
“There were a lot of people interested in purchasing it, and
still are,” Williams said. “But I’m happy it happened like
this.”
Sanders feels the Mildred Brown Center board and Star
staff share a mission. “Part of our job is to reacquaint or
introduce people to The Omaha Star and why it is
important,” she said.
The Mildred Brown Center awards scholarships, operates
the Junior Journalist Program and sends the Star interns.
“We’ve had several interns and scholarship recipients go
on to do well,” said Sanders, including, most prominently,
her own daughter Symone Sanders, a national Democratic
Party consultant and news panelist.
Two generations earlier, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes
got her media start with Brown, whose example inspired
her own entrepreneurial drive.
Despite female-centric leadership, the paper’s been a
vehicle for such strong male voices as long-time state
senator Ernie Chambers, historian and author Matthew
Stelly, community activist Walter Brooks, the late civil
rights activist and journalist Charles B. Washington and
Leo Louis, the new president of the Malcolm X Memorial
Foundation.
Reshon Dixon, who resides in Atlanta, is among the legion
of native Omahans living elsewhere who subscribe to the
Star to stay connected with Black Omaha goings-on. It’s
how she keeps up with events and deaths.
Sustaining the paper on ad revenues and subscriptions
alone is “never enough,” Williams said. “We’re just making
enough to keep the doors open.”
Another revenue stream is the fee-based online archive
accessed by students, academics, historians and
journalists across the nation, Sanders said.
Williams aims to increase subscriptions by moving from a
column-heavy, soft news pub to a harder–news biweekly.
“It’s a work in progress,” she said. “Everyone is feeling
their way, but I feel assured everyone is working to
enhance what we’ve done in the past.”
“Our advantage is we are a trusted source,” she said.
“Being relevant is even more important to maintain
credibility. One of the tag-lines Marguerita and Phyllis used
is: We report positive news. But we’re doing a disservice if
we’re not trying to educate and inform our readers. We
need to report pertinent news.”
“With the political climate the way it is,” she added, “we
would do a disservice to our community not to talk about
the hard topics.”
Williams is ever–conscious of legacy.
“When I make decisions, I do think about how Mildred
Brown would have handled this,” she said.
“Black women started it, black women have led it, and it is
my hope that will continue throughout the life of the paper,”
Sanders said. “To lose that would be to lose the flavor of
what the Omaha Star is and was.”
“I think it is wonderful women still run the Star,” Bryant
said. “My prayer is that they have as much impact on the
community as Mildred Brown did.”
Reshon Dixon seconds the sentiment by saying the legacy
is “a testimony to the community.”
Native Omahan Amber Ruffin, writer-performer on Late
Night with Seth Meyers, said, “I love the fact the Star has
been led by black women for its whole existence. It makes
me feel proud to be a black Omahan.”
Williams feels the future is “bright.” She’s impressed by
young North O leaders. Perhaps one of them will be the
torchbearer taking the paper to its centennial.
“We have a pool of young people to mentor and to help
along their journey,” she said. “Hopefully, when the time
comes, one of them will be able to step up.”
