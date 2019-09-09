Women still calling the shots at The Omaha Star after  81 years 

by Leo Adam Biga 
Native Omaha Days is a biennial, first-week-in-August 
nostalgia trip for current and former residents reliving the 
black-is-beautiful experience of their youth. Among the 
many touchstones of African-American life here is the 
newspaper serving that community, The Omaha Star.  
 
From its 1938 founding by Mildred Brown, the paper has 
continued a legacy of black women publishers and editors. 
When Brown died in 1989, her niece, Marguerita 
Washington, took the helm. Upon her 2016 passing, 
Phyllis Hicks took the reins. And since Hicks retired in 
early 2019, Frankie Williams has assumed interim 
publisher-editor roles as the paper’s come under the 
ownership of the Mildred D. Brown Memorial Study Center. 
 
 
Now wholly owned by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Star is 
able to participate in emerging interest from foundations to 
support local journalism. That’s already bearing fruit. On 
July 17, it was announced the Star was one of 23 projects 
from across the country to receive funding from the 
Facebook Journalism Project and the Lenfest Institute for 
Journalism. The Star project aims to “tackle responsible 
neighborhood development and gentrification in one of
 
 
Omaha’s historically underserved communities through 
collaboration with neighborhood associations and deep 
reporting.  
 
The grant will certainly help as the paper struggles to find 
sustainability in this tenuous time for print media.  
 
To address those challenges, Williams also aims to 
increase the paper’s visibility. The Star held a July 27 gala 
screening of The Wiz at Bryant Park and will have a 
conspicuous display in the Native Omaha Days stroll and 
parade. 
 
As the paper steps into the future, Brown’s matriarchal 
presence still looms large. The apartment-office she kept 
at the Star is a shrine in this National Register of Historic 
Places building. The loud, proud Brown was often the only 
woman present in the circle of power she convened there.  
 
She was performing in a man’s role,” Williams said, and 
did it very well.” 
 
Brown’s trademark whitecarnation corsage was her 
calling card at myriad social-community events she made 
it her business to attend. 
 
Scores of youth worked for her as carriers and sales staff. 
She paid for many young people’s education and 
mentored numerous others. 
 
 
 
Omaha native Paul Bryant credits Aunt Millie” with 
supporting him through his starving student” days. He 
came to admire her social entrepreneurship, which he 
modeled in his own work. 
 
Mildred Brown was a fighter who used intellect, tenacity 
and moral authority to win,” he saidShe was a visionary 
trailblazer decades ahead of her time.” 
 
For Williams, heading up the Star now is a “full-circle” 
event. In 1968, Williams sold ads and edited a teen page 
for the Star while attending Omaha North High School. She 
recalls Brown holding court. 
 
This was a gathering place for community leaders,” 
Williams said of the paper’s offices. When news broke of 
Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, she witnessed a 
procession of leaders seek out Brown. Hers was definitely 
a voice of reason,” she said. “She was a thinker and 
strategist. I wouldn’t say calm, though. She was a very 
forceful person.” 
 
Brown wanted Williams to one day succeed her. But it was 
too far off and daunting a prospect for an 18-year-old to 
process then. After decades working in youth services in 
Atlanta and Omaha, Williams returned to the fold 11 years 
ago to assist Washington and Hicks.  
 
 
 
Now that she’s in the post Brown groomed her for, shes 
fully aware of her role as a steward. 
 
I am grateful to be here,” she said. “can’t be Mildred, nor 
would I try to be. The thing I can do is carry her torch and 
make sure the legacy lives on. I want to take care of it.” 
 
Williams agrees with Terri Sandersa board member of 
the Mildred Brown Center, who says the paper’s in good 
hands under the center’s ownership. 
 
There were a lot of people interested in purchasing it, and 
still are,” Williams said. “But Im happy it happened like 
this.”  
 
Sanders feels the Mildred Brown Center board and Star 
staff share a mission. Part of our job is to reacquaint or 
introduce people to The Omaha Star and why it is 
important,” she said.  
 
The Mildred Brown Center awards scholarships, operates 
the Junior Journalist Program and sends the Star interns. 
 
“We’ve had several interns and scholarship recipients go 
on to do well,” said Sanders, including, most prominently, 
her own daughter Symone Sanders, a national Democratic 
Party consultant and news panelist. 
 
Two generations earlier, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes 
 
 
got her media start with Brown, whose example inspired 
her own entrepreneurial drive. 
 
Despite female-centric leadership, the paper’s been a 
vehicle for such strong male voices as long-time state 
senator Ernie Chambers, historian and author Matthew 
Stellycommunity activist Walter Brooks, the late civil 
rights activist and journalist Charles B. Washington and 
Leo Louis, the new president of the Malcolm X Memorial 
Foundation.  
 
Reshon Dixon, who resides in Atlanta, is among the legion 
of native Omahans living elsewhere who subscribe to the 
Star to stay connected with Black Omaha goings-on. It’s 
how she keeps up with events and deaths. 
 
Sustaining the paper on ad revenues and subscriptions 
alone is never enough,” Williams said. “We’re just making 
enough to keep the doors open.” 
 
Another revenue stream is the fee-based online archive 
accessed by students, academics, historians and 
journalists across the nation, Sanders said. 
 
Williams aims to increase subscriptions by moving from a 
column-heavy, soft news pub to a hardernews biweekly. 
“It’s a work in progress,” she said. Everyone is feeling 
their way, but I feel assured everyone is working to 
enhance what weve done in the past.” 
 
 
 
Our advantage is we are a trusted source,” she said. 
Being relevant is even more important to maintain 
credibility. One of the tag-lines Marguerita and Phyllis used 
is: We report positive news. But we’re doing a disservice if 
we’re not trying to educate and inform our readers. We 
need to report pertinent news. 
 
With the political climate the way it is,” she added, “we 
would do a disservice to our community not to talk about 
the hard topics. 
 
Williams is everconscious of legacy. 
 
When I make decisions, I do think about how Mildred 
Brown would have handled this, she said. 
 
Black women started it, black women have led it, and it is 
my hope that will continue throughout the life of the paper,” 
Sanders said. To lose that would be to lose the flavor of 
what the Omaha Star is and was.” 
 
I think it is wonderful women still run the Star,” Bryant 
said. My prayer is that they have as much impact on the 
community as Mildred Brown did. 
 
Reshon Dixon seconds the sentiment by saying the legacy 
is a testimony to the community.” 
 
 
 
Native Omahan Amber Ruffin, writer-performer on Late 
Night with Seth Meyers, said, I love the fact the Star has 
been led by black women for its whole existence. It makes 
me feel proud to be a black Omahan.”  
 
Williams feels the future is bright.” She’s impressed by 
young North O leaders. Perhaps one of them will be the 
torchbearer taking the paper to its centennial. 
 
We have a pool of young people to mentor and to help 
along their journey,” she said. “Hopefully, when the time 
comes, one of them will be able to step up.”  
 
Visit theomahastar.com. 
 
Read more of Leo Adam Biga’s work at leoadambiga.com. 

