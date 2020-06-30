Double Your Pleasure

Maple Street Construct continues its bimonthly digital exhibition schedule in July with two more of its trademark West Coast/Missouri Coast mashups.

First up on July 3 is a trio of artists: Shagh Ariannia, Jessica Emmanuel and Thalia Rodgers. LA-based multi-disciplinary artist Ariannia practices a diverse mix of video, drawing and painting. Her expressive work takes on the cultural imbalances of the immigrant experience, global power relationships and negative cultural stereotypes.

Emmanuel is a dancer, choreographer, performance artist and community organizer for theater-based artists in her area.

A breakout artist on the local scene, Rodger is becoming quickly recognized for her colorful and chaotic paintings and drawings mixing personal, topical and visionary figuration, recently featured at UCA.

July 17 brings the coupling of LA’s Vincent Pocsik and Omaha’s Ian Tredway. Pocsik, who was a MSC artist-in-residence in 2018, is known for his elegant and beautifully crafted wood and concrete sculptures that create fascinating hybridities between geometric abstraction and anatomical invention.

By contrast, Tredway’s work is raw and rough, utilizing a variety of discarded building materials and other found items to create sculpture and installations that express his concepts of flux and reimagination.

Maple Street Construct’s exhibitions may be seen online at www.maplestreetconstruct.com.