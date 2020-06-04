Rules of Engagement

Small business is no stranger to soft openings and landings as they cycle through the vagaries of even the best of economies. But leave it to an unforeseen and unprepared-for pandemic to be a game changer. Positive vaccine news and another potential Federal stimulus may point to a brighter fall and 2021, but first you have to survive summer in the city. To do that, every state in the union is slowly re-opening for small businesses.

In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts calls his re-entry plan “phased openings” allowing small businesses—which one can argue have been hurt the most in this economy–to slowly land on their feet and open doors to patrons under certain heath and social restrictions. While this applies mostly to the “three R’s”, restaurants, retail and recreation, other fields of social engagement and recreation face an equally uncertain summer.

This includes Metro’s art market, especially small galleries, non-profit or private, that depend heavily on donations, grants, memberships and sales to make ends meet, to put art on their walls and pay the rent for the walls as well, month after month.

Larger and/or more established venues such as Joslyn Art Museum, Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Kaneko and El Museo Latino may fall back on their investments and endowments, the deep pockets of their board of governors or donations and grants to sustain them through difficult economic downturns. They, too, face serious financial challenges in order to meet their goals but are able to further adjust budgets by furloughing staff, canceling exhibitions and closing their doors to the public until further notice, which all have done.

Larger private and non-profit galleries such as Gallery 1516, Modern Arts Midtown and Anderson O’Brien are also closed for the summer to meet budget challenges of their own. MAM and AOB, meanwhile are still able to profit from sales and commissions from the stables of their artists, and the non-profit G1516 may be sustained by its membership, its own board and investments as well as donations and grants.

Smaller art venues can benefit from some of the above also, depending on sales, donations or a possible non-profit status. But galleries such as Petshop, The Little Gallery and Maple St. Construct in Benson, Generator Space, RBR G and Project Project on Vinton Street and two key community service art centers, Amplify Arts and The Union for Contemporary Art face one additional challenge. They need to be “open” to meet their mission and be sustainable. The turnover for small businesses of all kinds is not fake news.

Virtually all small art galleries rallied in the beginning of COVID-19 by opening virtually or digitally, if only to get their bearings. Now, a few are transitioning to the next stage of “re-opening” to the public and enabling artists, cautiously. Real openings sell art and by all accounts, art sales from digital exhibits have been very, very low. To a gallery big or small, job one is to serve its artists, to help them create and sell their work, and to that end there is no substitute for a real opening.

For June, only three of the above smaller galleries, RBR G, The Little Gallery and Mayflower Mobile Gallery (MaMO) are planning, cautiously, to re-open to the public with an exhibit. John Rogers, founder of RBR G, which had the first soft re-opening in May, is planning a second in June titled “Fine Art Prints” featuring work by John Thein, Keith Buswell, Shawn Ballarin and others.

Rogers will take the necessary precautions of masks, spacing, sanitization and even gloves because he noted during the May show that “some did the health safety things, and some did not. I was surprised to see that several wanted to shake hands.”

The Little Gallery will host a soft opening in June during Benson’s First Friday with its exhibit, Silent Spring, new work by Joe Addison, Alex Jochim, Caitlin Little and Trudy Swanson. Gallery owner Teresa Gleason says she too will require face masks and limit numbers entering at the door adding, “No public restroom, so go before you come.”

Also in Benson during a June artist walk, MaMO will exhibit an installation from artist Travis Apel, the mobile venue’s first artist-in-residence. The exhibition is called Makes Know Since, riffing on the Apel’s numerous collection of sculptures created from a myriad of found objects. Attendance rules will mimic those of The Little Gallery.

Further details for these shows and virtual openings at other venues can be found in Reader’s art picks/previews online and in print written by Janet Farber. In addition, Petshop Gallery and Amplify Arts hope to “go public” later this summer.

“Our plan is to move forward with an opening during July First Friday with artist Evan Stoler,” said Petshop owner and artist Alex Jochim who also will require masks for everyone and limit the number of patrons in the gallery at any time.

Peter Fankhauser, program director for Amplify Arts said that while the center’s programming for its Generator Space on Vinton Street will remain virtual in June, “We’re tentatively planning to have people in space again for our July opening…contingent on whether or not we see a dip in (virus) cases by then.”

Amplify Arts too will limit mask-only patrons in place, disinfect surfaces and provide hand sanitizer. Despite these precautions, some venues express doubts about “opening too soon”, if at all in 2020, and look beyond this summer before they will re-open. Ross Miller, co-founder of Maple Street Construct in Benson, says COVID-19 presents a logistical nightmare.

“As of right now, we are planning to continue our digital exhibitions through at least August,” Miller said. “We may not have any physical exhibitions for the rest of 2020. We had to reschedule our first 2020 residents in April to 2021.” In addition, MSC’s second resident from Los Angeles may also have to reschedule to 2021.

For The Union for Contemporary Art, COVID-19 exposes a logistical as well as ethical problem of its own that has shifted the center’s current focus according to communication director Patrick Mainelli who said, “We are not making any concrete plans to gather in person at the moment.”

“Understanding that our North Omaha community is already being hit harder by the health and economic effects of the pandemic, we know that meeting our mission demands we do all we can to alleviate the suffering caused by the crisis,” Mainelli added. “We’re calling this new initiative Radical HeARTS which incorporates both direct physical action (Dedicated Hands) and new virtual programming (Connected Minds).” Details of both can be found at https://www.u-ca.org.

Project Project co-founder and artist Josh Powell said he and partner Joel Damon are “unsure when we’ll decide it’s responsible enough to be open to the public. At the moment we don’t plan to do a soft opening.” But they too have another concern.

“Artists work very hard to create work and prepare for an exhibition,” Powell said, “so I don’t think it’s fair to them to host their opening and only have a few people show up.”

What will it take to give all art venues more confidence to open up and as Miller put it, “look forward to the day where we can have physical exhibits and engage with our supporters”?

Mainelli says whatever the “new normal” is, “it needs to bring us to a point where the risk of person-to-person infection has dropped significantly in Omaha.” Fankhauser agrees saying “More data based on testing and contract tracing in Nebraska could definitely help guide decision-making.”

That, and one thing more, Gleason, Rodgers and Powell said: A vaccine for COVID-19. That may not happen before 2021, but all vendors remain optimistic about the future. Powell pretty well sums up for all.

“We take a lot for granted, but where you’d think the current situation would bring the worst out in people, all I’ve seen is generosity and care for one another. Maybe I have rose-colored glasses, but I hope that’s true.”