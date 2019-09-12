







The Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS), in conjunction with many sites and resources, will host its month-long, multi-disciplinary biennial Arte LatinX, which opens with an art exhibition today, September 12, from 6-8 p.m. at El Museo Latino in South Omaha.

Composed of UNO faculty, staff and students, as well as the metro community in general, OLLAS is committedto the incorporation of the new and growing Latino population into the political, economic, and social life of the region. The office develops academic initiatives, programs and events in the Nebraska and Great Plains region that improve “understanding of Latino/Latin American issues and populations within and across borders.”

Arte LatinX’s art exhibition, Voice of Our Roots, brings together LatinX artists from all over Nebraska including: Belinda Acosta, Gary Brunzo, Daniel Casteneda, Linda Garcia, Hose Hernandez, Katherine Hernandez-Mayorga, Guadalupe Lopez, Lucia Marquez, Slovenka Murray, Stepanie Niverson, Hugo Zamorano, Aaron Olivo, Ilaamen Pelshaw, Daffnie Realpe, Ricardo Trejo, Karmen Valadez, and Bart Vargas.

LatinX generally refers to a gender-neutral alternative to Latino, Latina and Latin@. According to the Huffington Post, it’s part of a “linguistic revolution that aims to move beyond gender binaries. In addition, LatinX crosses over all racial backgrounds and includes trans, queer, agender, non-binary, gender non-conforming or gender fluid.

If this is confusing, you may want to attend one of many associated events included in the Arte LatinXcalendar, OLLAS CHARLA | The “X” in the Archives,

that could help clarify the distinction. Held September 17, from 6-7:30 p.m., also at El Museo Latino, it features speaker Josh T. Franco, PhD, National Collector, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution.

This event’s statement explains that the “x”in LatinX “short-circuits meanings and jumpstarts conversations about gender, language legitimacy, North-South dynamics in the Americas, generational transformation and political solidarity. ‘What does it mean?”’ is an important question. Another question is ‘What does it do?’”

The remainder of Arte LatinX offers a promising array of artist talks and panel discussions that continue the conversation as well as workshops with such artists as Anella Fernández, Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, Yarisa Colón-Torres, and Hugo Zamorano in support of the overall mission of this event at several additional sites.

Arte LatinXwill host a closing reception Friday, October 11, from 6- 8 p.m. at

El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. For more details including the complete calendar of all related events, go to https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-arts-and-sciences/ollas/community-engagement/activities-conferences-events/arte-latinx.php.