In July 2022, The Omaha Reader spent a week with Omaha Girls Rock, a nonprofit that connects young girls and femmes with instruments and band instruction with the ultimate goal of writing, and performing, an original song.

This episode one of our six-part series “Omaha Girls Rock: Musicians with Ambition.”

In this episode, our reporter Isa Luzarraga (and an alum of Omaha Girls Rock first-ever camp in 2011) takes listeners to the start of camp, which always starts the same way. A group of excited, anxious young people gather in the Holland Performing Arts Center’s recital hall. They are assigned an instrument, broken up into bands and guided into the world of music.

This episode was recorded and produced by Isa Luzarraga.

Additional editing by Chris Bowling.

Music by Jon Rix (https://naturalistic.bandcamp.com/)

