While almost every industry in existence is struggling under the strain of a broken supply chain, skyrocketing fuel costs, and an ever more delicate climate, many restaurant owners are looking close to home for a solution. In Nebraska, we have the advantage of being surrounded by fertile land, talented growers, and sustainable sources for just about everything a restaurant needs to run right. Check out The Reader’s top ten locally sourced spots to finish your summer season.

Au Courant

Thursday-Sunday 5 p.m.-Close

6064 Maple St.

Reservations strongly suggested

402-505-9917

Meaning “In the Know,” Au Courant is an apt name for a restaurant that has stayed ahead of the curve not only in terms of local sourcing, but in avant-garde plating and the cutting-edge application of cooking techniques. The edgy European-inspired dishes on Au Courant’s menu focus on the seasonal ingredients they source from nearby growers and producers.

Benson Brewery

Tuesdays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-Close

Sunday Noon-Close

6059 Maple St.

402-934-8668

Locally sourced doesn’t necessarily mean a plate of vegetables. Benson Brewery utilizes local berries, grains, flowers, and honeys to create its unique, small-batch beer. This casual pub sticks with local producers wherever possible, and proudly partners with FarmTable Delivery, Truebridge Foods, Olafsson Specialty Foods, Jon’s Naturals, Plum Creek Farms, WW Homestead Dairy, In Season, Benson Bounty, and Le Quartier Bakery & Café.

Block 16

Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

1611 Farnam St.

402-342-1220

The 100-year-old Urban family farm is the main source of Block 16’s locally grown goods and ingredients. The Urbans run Block 16 like a family kitchen, utilizing only the freshest in ethically and humanely sourced preservative-free foods. While the methods are traditional, the menu is modern, with fun and unexpected twists to your favorite American fare.

Dante

Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday Noon-10 p.m.

16901 Wright Plaza

402-932-3078

Dante creates an old-world experience with flavors that change with the seasons. The pizzeria partners with more than two dozen local farms to create a seasonal and sustainable menu, with produce and proteins grown and raised locally. While pizza is always a good idea, this savory slice is taking a bite out of emissions and making pizza a little more wholesome.





Gather

Open daily 5 p.m.-Close

1108 Howard St.

402-260-8686

How local can one restaurant get? Gather grows its own garden, and tours are given daily to the vertical farm growing on-site. The indoor grow room produces plenty of inspiring ingredients to keep this modern-eclectic American establishment on the culinary cutting edge.

Kitchen Table

Hours vary, check the website before you head out

1415 Farnam St.

402-933-2810

Plum Creek Farms, Iowana Farm, FarmTable Delivery, and Jon’s Naturals are all proud partners of the meals at Kitchen Table. The team at the Table doesn’t gatekeep these locally grown goods, and it offers a variety in the shopette. Take home seasonal snacks, baked goods, and staples like pickles, nut butters, and jam.

Modern Love

Monday-Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3157 Farnam St.

402-614-6481

Thoroughly Modern Love: The plant-based dishes at Omaha’s favorite vegan spot are as ethically and sustainably sourced as they are stunning and sumptuous.

Vegan comfort food should be more than enough to feel good about dining at Modern Love, but for the intensely driven team that creates and serves the unique and delicious dishes, good enough has never been good enough. That’s why this ethical establishment also uses sustainable practices when sourcing the produce that will become the inventive items on your favorite plant-based plates.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club

Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

1540 N. Saddle Creek

402-932-5970

The most important meal of the day just got a lot more wholesome. SCBC has earned a name for its creative and delicious seasonal breakfast and lunch menus. Sourced locally whenever possible, each dish is as fresh as its approach to modern dining. Finally a reason to get out of bed early on the weekend!





Sage Student Bistro

Hours change quarterly, check website for details

5730 N. 30th St.

531-622-2328

Curious what the future chefs of Omaha are cooking up in class? Head to Sage Student Bistro, product of Metropolitan Community College of Culinary Arts and Management. The students learn the ins, outs, and upside downs of running a successful restaurant by … running a successful restaurant. Sage serves student-prepared dishes that are sure to have you excited about the future of Omaha’s culinary culture. Metro’s culinary program utilizes an on-site garden project to grow and gather ingredients to use in its homework, and your fine dining experience.

Stirnella

Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.-Close

Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

3814 Farnam St.

402-650-5204

The Blackstone gastropub Stirnella may have other-worldly dishes, but the ingredients grow a lot closer to home. Chef Matt Moser’s inspired take on the evolution of both culture and cuisine can be found in the reverence he shows his locally sourced ingredients.