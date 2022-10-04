Texas De Brazil
Opening soon in the Capitol District, Texas De Brazil is preparing staff and customers for long waits that are sure to be worth it. While the new Brazilian Steakhouse anticipates a bit of a staffing crunch, owners are counting on a bit of Nebraska-Nice to ease the strain. Reservations through Open Table are highly recommended, and the restaurant is still hoping to hire a few more gauchos and servers before the grand opening later this month. Visit Texas De Brazil to join the e-club, earn points and prizes, and to get the first heads up about soft openings.
Texas De Brazil is located at 1110 Capitol Ave,
Mon : Closed
Tue – Thurs : 5pm – 9pm
Fri : 5pm – 9:: 4pm – 9:30pm
Sun : 4pm – 8:30pm