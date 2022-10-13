Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which is a solid way to start any week. And all signs point to the success for this year’s hair-raising holiday, as Omaha’s celebrations definitely hold a candle to the hallowed hype nationwide.

Here are ten fun and wide-ranging options to tame your holiday spirit well into the dark, dusky hours of Halloween and beyond!

Put your bar-hopping to the test on the Saturday before Halloween (October 29) with this official Bar Crawl. Found on Facebook event page

Bar crawls and dance parties

If you have always thought of yourself as more of a bar crawler than a bar fly, the official Bar Crawl starts at The Dubliner and spans Bar 415, Flixx Lounge, Gate 10, JD Tucker’s, Parliament Pub, and Verdict Bar & Grill. Check-in takes place at the Dubliner between 4 and 6 p.m. You receive two drink tickets, food/drink specials, an entry in the $1000 costume contest, an official map for the crawl, and more. Tickets are $10-$20.

But for the person who wants a self-contained yet spacious dance adventure on Halloween night, starting at 8 p.m., the Halloween party at The Max presents the perfect opportunity to cut loose with a $1,000 prize on the line at the costume contest starting at midnight. Admission is $5-$10. Two dance floors and all five bars will be open to the clubgoers getting fit throughout the night.

Whether you’re decorating your lawn or your room, there are affordable and extravagant options that say to the world: Hey, Halloween is where it’s at. Found on Unsplash

Timeless decorations that set the scene

Halloween decorations unlock a core memory in many of our adult minds.

Holidynamics, known for its RGB products, is a solid go-to stop for high-quality decorations and lighting. The decorations are colorful, and many also glow with a sense of humor. Prices range from $41.79 to $232.63.

At Home, you guessed it, specializes in cute and seasonal décor, such as wooden house and lawn ornaments. But their Halloween products are extensive, and they even have a dedicated under-$20 section.

Kirkland’s Home offers similar decorations and home décor. But one eye-catching thing about their website is their unique skeletons. The prices range from $4-$400, so you can count on finding something that will dazzle inside or outside your house AND match your budget.

Get to the pumpkin patches while you still have time! Found on Facebook page

Pumpkin patches to check out before Halloween’s over

Pumpkin patches are a vital part of the fall ecosystem, much like wineries. And you have until October 31 to get to Vala’s and Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch: after Halloween, goodbye pumpkin patch until next season.

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch offers a dynamic outdoor experience with pumpkin patches, rides, and a place for good eats. The prices vary depending on the day, and the pumpkin patch is open daily until October 31. During Monday-Thursday, tickets cost $17.99 + tax; on Friday, $28.99 + tax; and during Saturday-Sunday, $34.99 + tax.

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch is great nature fun for your kids and adults. Their tractor ride is fun, and we are in season for some delicious blueberry picking. Tickets are $10 or $15 on the weekend, and there are combo tickets for $25 that include admission to the haunted attraction and the tractor ride.

There’s something for everyone at this larger-than-life celebration of Halloween festivities and a love for outdoor sports. Found on Facebook event page

Make your Halloween a home run at the 11th annual Baseballoween

Baseballoween is back for its 11th year of friendly competition to commemorate several pastimes and the Halloween season at Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers and pride night.

On Friday, October 21st, at Werner Park, bring your friends and family or come alone as you summon your game-playing skills in the name of the sport and outdoor October fun at this free event that runs from 5-8 p.m.

Stick around for trick or treating around the concourse and an outdoor movie projected onto the video board on a perfect fall night for a little community building. And after the games of Pin the Boo on the Ghost, Eye Bowling, and Witch Ring Toss, there will be a drone show.

It will be a night of flying balls and drones, so wear a costume that gets you in the spirit and bring your gear.

Outdoor doggy care meets Halloween merriment at this fundraising event. Found on event page

Include your dogs at Omaha Boston Boo & Omaha Dog Bar

On Saturday, October 22nd, from 4-6 p.m., and for $10 per family, the Omaha Boston Boo will take place in partnership with the MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue. While it could surely make for a fun date night, if you’re single, it’s more quality time with the pups for you!

There will be a costume contest for humans and dogs, fun raffles/games, and photo ops. But the feature that is guaranteed to impress your pup? That would be the nail service provided for your canine babes for free. They deserve it, am I right?

Another great thing about this event is that you or someone you know will have an opportunity to adopt a pup and change their life forever. Whether you are looking to adopt or just mingle with your dog in the Halloween season, there will be plenty of activities to enjoy with your doggos, all for a wonderful cause. And hey, there’s dinner!

The Omaha Dog Bar, Omaha’s dog-friendliest park and eatery, is offering a series of scary movies on Friday nights through October you can watch with your pup and/or human companions. Our pick: “Hocus Pocus” on October 28th. Food & drink specials available before and during the movie.

Movies start promptly at 8:30 p.m. so come early to get your seat. Tickets are $5 per human.

Please note, pups must remain leashed during the movie to allow for a calm environment. Blankets and extra chairs are welcome!

The Omaha Conservatory of Music hosts a family-friendly carnival featuring trick-or-treating galore. Found on event page

More trick-or-treating and other rad options downtown

We all know Omaha loves Halloween, and this year, there are some rad miscellaneous events in the lineup for adults and children.

This year the Henry Doorly Zoo will be hosting several Halloween-themed events. Don’t miss the 21+ up event on October 13 and 20. The fun includes one complimentary drink ticket, 400 Halloween-themed lanterns, fire show performances, live DJ, access to select Zoo exhibits, and local food trucks. The kid-friendly Ghouls and Glow adventure event runs from October 14-16 and 21-31.

Another event to consider for some early trick or treating is the Cass City Trick ‘R’ Treat, held on October 22 from 9-noon at the Omaha Conservatory of Music. The event offers a free carnival where Halloween is front and center, perfect for the family.

One last kid-friendly event is the Great HALL-oween Haunt on October 25 from 5–8 p.m at The Durham Museum. Tickets are $7-$13 or free for members. Come in costume and trick-or-treat with displays located throughout the museum, play ghostly games, make creepy crafts, and check out the Haunted Train.

The phenomenon comes to the Slowdown for a string of performances die-hard fans and entry-level newbs can appreciate. Found on event page

Celebrate 50 years of The Rocky Horror Show

Running for four dates on October 21, 22, 28, and 29, “The Rocky Horror Show” brings its niche for parody and theatricality to the Slowdown. Whether you’re a hardcore fan or just discovering the story and music, there’s a roaring time to be had.

The original story for the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” centered around the mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, originated in 1973 in theatre form. Rave On Productions is ushering in their own interpretation of the classic franchise with interactive performances that put the audience front and center. Viewers don’t even have to bring their own props, bags containing all the requisite Rocky Horror items will be for sale at the shows and include a flashlight, newspaper, confetti, bread, latex glove, playing card, and a noise maker.

Tim Curry played the lead role in the iconic 1975 film, which has only grown in legendary status, especially since “Rocky Horror” appeals to people across gender, race, and class boundaries – and generations. Catch each show at 7:30 p.m. There are extra 11 p.m. performances on Saturdays, and admission costs $35-$50 for each show. Prop bags are $10.

Because for many, at the core, Halloween is about beer and escapism. Found on Facebook page

When all else fails, get to a Beercade

No matter where you’re at in life, come this Halloween, when all else fails, you can count on either one of the Beercades in Omaha to quench your thirst and inspire arcade magic. Both locations have one of the best beer selections in Omaha to sample from and sip at your leisure.

There’s something about playing retro arcade games on genuine arcade cabinets and pinball machines, and both Beercade and Beercade 2 provide a selection a cut above the rest, aimed to please. You can check out their extensive list of games online, but some standouts include four-player Pac-Man, arcade racers like Crazy Taxi, and arcade sports games like NBA Jam.

The current lists of draft beers are also updated online. Guinness, sours, Indian Pale Ales, lagers, and more currently sit behind the long slick bar, waiting for you among Halloween memories waiting to be had.

Nothing compares to catching a film in a movie theater. And what better excuse to go to the movies than Halloween? Found on Unsplash

Halloween movie magic and madness

A genre all their own, films with a fall vibe or that draw on an outright love letter to the scary holiday are some of the best ways to experience the season: in a 70-120+ minute package of suspense.

One way to celebrate Halloween horror movies is at Alamo Drafthouse this month. Some of the must-sees are the “Shaun of the Dead” movie party on the 24th and the original “Halloween” showing on the 28th. You can see a film per day for just $20 via membership, but only the La Vista location is open daily. Tickets are $9-$12.

Halloween movies at Marcus theaters include more regular screenings of newer flicks like “Halloween Ends”—the newest installment in the Michael Myers franchise originated by John Carpenter—and classics like “Casper!”

The Mystery Manor dares you to come forward! Found on Facebook page

Face the terror at haunted houses

Much like how people have their favorite coffee shops, October lovers have their go-to haunted houses.

The Shadow’s Edge is a 13-and-up scare attraction in its 17th season, where visitors can receive half off the price of admission on Monday and Tuesday. The standard admission price is $16. Horrors include a Prison of the Dead, the Swine family, and killer clowns.

The Scary Acres attraction is a favorite spot in West Omaha, and the location wears the name like a scare-enthusiast sporting a costume. A combo pass costs $28, which unlocks access to the Master’s Castle, House on the Hill, and Haunted Woods.

Tickets are $15-$30 at the Mystery Manor, which is open for most of October. If you don’t know about the origin story of this haunt, a deadly axe murder took place here nearly 100 years ago, and Omaha has been coming to investigate for paranormal activity ever since.