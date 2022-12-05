Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Housing Affordability Action Plan: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 6, to vote on the city’s Housing Affordability Action Plan. The action plan will guide public policy toward housing based on an assessment of the current market as a part of the city’s Master Plan.
- Legislative package: The City Council will vote on several policy recommendations for the Nebraska Legislature ahead of its upcoming session in January. Proposals include increased penalties for drug-induced homicides, a bill to allow the city to collect a fee on telecommunication companies using the right-of-way, and a bill to allow mental health professionals to initiate the process for taking individuals into protective custody.
- Streetcar funding: Despite assurances that the streetcar project would come at no risk to taxpayers, the City Council will discuss allowing the use of up to $80 million in lease-purchase bonds. Lease-purchase bonds are backed by the city’s general fund. The majority of the project’s expenses would likely be covered by redevelopment bonds, which are backed by a bank.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss raising wages for non-union County employees and vote on $125,000 in Covid relief funds for Boys Town’s educational programs. The Board’s Community Services Committee will also meet immediately following the Board meeting to discuss environmental services and the visitor improvement fund.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 6, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.