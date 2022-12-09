Holidays and movies go together like cold temperatures and seasonal depression or “hot chocolate and marshmallows,” if you prefer your similes with more smiles and less … seasonal depression … In December, just about every theater in town has “retro” showings of Christmas classics because nostalgia and capitalism go together like shorter days and seasonal depression. Sorry, I think I may be working through something here. My top five picks are as follows:

at ACX12 and Aksarben Cinema, B&B Theaters, Marcus Theaters (Dec. 12 at all those locations and maybe more) – It’s a sing-along, which sounds like the kind of off-key chaos that will really prep you for the holidays with family! “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at the Dundee (Dec. 17-25) – The best holiday film ever made. In Kermit’s name, amen.

In less cheery news, winter is a horrible time to be unhoused. Not that there’s a good time, but when the air is trying to kill you, it’s extra bad. I warned you this one was less cheery. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. down at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, Film Streams is partnering with inCOMMON Community Development for a screening of “PUSH,” a film about the housing crisis, followed by a panel discussion. With the midterms over, politicians will suddenly be about 10,000% less worried about the very real, ongoing, horrifying cost associated with having a place to live. Pretending that this crisis isn’t happening is a luxury, so maybe carve a place for this conversation then go see “Gremlins”?

This is the last “Cutting Room” column of 2022, so I just wanted to wish y’all the very best. I’m always grateful to get the opportunity to engage in dialogue about film, but this year was an extra special one, as it marked my 20th anniversary here and was punctuated with some award nominations. I am sure that 2023 will be nothing but smooth sailing, with few major global or societal problems exhausting our souls. But even if that prediction shockingly doesn’t come through, I’ll still be here to talk movies. Because you, yours truly, and movies go together like Snap, Crackle … and seasonal depression.