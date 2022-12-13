Enemy of the Steak

Today only at Block 16 (1611 Farnam) will be closing down at 2pm to switch out fryers and turn over for an entirely vegan pop-up event. Enemy of the Steak 2.0 will feature four starter options, including curry carrot and squash soup, vegan lion’s mane and oyster mushrooms, smoked jackfruit fries, and sweet potato fries loaded with burnt marshmallow, cayenne pecan, and gooseberry.



Main courses are a variety of vegan burgers that won’t give you space to miss the meat. This three hour event is first come first serve, so prepare to wait and prepare for it to be well worth it.

Speakin of Vegan…

A new plant-based restaurant is heading our way this spring, and it’s sure to be rooted in health, for both diners and the community it serves.

Rooted Table Cafe Owners Cindy and CJ Guenzel are excited to bring their meat-free menu to Countryside Village, saying “Our mission is to serve our friends, family, neighbors, and community with nourishing food and fuel for the mind, body, and spirit”



Welcome to Countryside Village, Rooted Table!