A Holiday Miracle

A spicy barbeque pizza might be just what you need to warm up this frigid December night

After a massive amount of elbow grease and a few set backs, Caniglia’s A Mano is opening at their new location this afernoon. The new shop at 11425 S 72nd St Ste 101 will seat more guests than the previous location, and is excited to get back to doing what they do best. With a new location and a new staff, owners request patience when visiting or ordering takeout while the team works through this transitional learning curve.

Want to support Caniglia’s opening but don’t have room in your holiday schedule for a pizza night? (You’re kidding yourself, there’s no way you want to cook every night this week…) Stop in and purchase gift certificates for your house guests, hosts, and for your wife since you forgot to get her a stocking stuffer.

Doors open at 4pm. Call (402) 917-7775 to schedule pick up.

Holiday Plans?

Be sure to check out Omaha Food Lovers for a fairly comprehensive list of restaurants open during the holidays, as well as hours and specials. Use the search function to find Christmas, Christmas Eve, and NYE openings before asking a question in the group.

You can also follow The Reader on Instagram at TheReaderOmahaDish for specials, food news, and what to dos in your area!