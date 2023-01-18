Omaha could expect up to 10 inches of snow from a winter storm rolling through the metro Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm, which has already shut down parts of I-80 near the Wyoming/Nebraska border, is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Omaha around 3 p.m. and continue until around 9 p.m. Reduced visibility is expected. The storm will then switch to lighter snowfall and end early Thursday morning. Omaha is expected to receive anywhere between 6 and 10 inches of snow.

Lighter snow is expected between 10 and 11 a.m. before the thicker snowfall in the afternoon which could bring an inch of accumulation per hour.

Higher snowfall is expected north of Omaha with some forecasting areas around Columbus and Norfolk to receive more than 10 inches of snow. South of Omaha toward Nebraska City the forecast lightens up a bit with forecasts of 1 to 2 inches of snow and more of mixed snow and icy rain.

For more weather updates check with the meteorologists at KETV, KMTV and WOWT.

Here’s what school districts have announced regarding school Wednesday, Jan. 18:

Omaha Public Schools District — no in-person classes, remote learning day

In-person classes and school-related activities are canceled, however OPS classes will be held remotely for all students, according to the district. The Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club will also be closed. The Board of Education meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.

Bellevue Public Schools District — snow day, school cancelled

Bellevue Public Schools and the Lied Activity Center will be closed on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The BPS Foundation Kids’ Time program will also be closed.

Bennington Public Schools — snow day, no classes

Elkhorn Public Schools — snow day, no classes

Millard Public Schools — no in-person classes, remote learning day

Omaha Catholic Schools — snow day, no classes

Papillion La Vista Community Schools — snow day, no classes

Westside Community Schools — snow day, no classes

Check in directly with your child’s school for the most updated information.