Never Too Late For Love

La Poblanita to go, because nothing says I Love You like a taco picnic for two.

If you only just realized it’s Valentine’s Day, you can still pull together a romantic evening chefs and restaurant staff have been working hard on for months. Check out our latest Story or visit our Instagram story highlight @TheReaderOmahaDish for last minute inspiration. And you know… take a shower. You smell like someone who’s stressed out about forgetting a make-it-or-break-it holiday.

Best Bison

Best Bison has announced that this will be the last week of service. Loyal patrons have until this Friday the 17th to stop by, stock up, and share a few memories before the official closure. You’ll be missed!

Fat Chance

If you’re anxious to let the good times roll, then don’t wait until next Tuesday to indulge. Head to Nebraska Brewing Company’s taproom at 6950 S 108th street for a Fat Saturday celebration featuring a seafood boil, music, and drink specials. Secure your ticket ahead of time by heading to Eventbrite, as day-of availability will be very limited.