Film critic Ryan Syrek watches TV, too.

Cleanup begins on what is likely the biggest snowfall in two years.

The Nebraska Legislature is only two votes away from passing a six-week abortion ban.

Have you seen TVs lately? They’re almost as big as a Dodge Street pothole and have picture quality sharper than any of our headline puns. That said, here’s a whistlestop tour of stuff we’ve recently streamed and you should (or shouldn’t) too.

By Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Omaha crews are beginning the work of cleaning up snowfall. Austin Rowser with Public Works says it’s likely the largest total the city has seen in two years. The snowfall was large enough to prompt OPS to cancel classes today, Feb. 17.

A University of Nebraska Medical Center study finds some neighborhoods in east Omaha are an average of 9.4 degrees hotter in the summer, compared with others east of 90th Street. The study is part of an effort to map out heat islands across the United States, with the goal of helping inform public health and equity policy.

The Nebraska Humane Society is facing a capacity crisis, with 272 of 274 dog kennels full (including overflow). Without relief soon, the shelter may be forced to turn away pets and animals. It’s not just the Humane Society — Muddy Paws is also struggling with its capacity for rehoming and fostering.

Omaha police and community leaders host a forum to discuss transparency and accountability. Community leadership says the Citizen Complaint Review Board is not representative of the city and needs to be reformed. The Mayor’s Office sent someone from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.

At its Board of Directors meeting, the Omaha Public Power District hears more concerns about its plan to knock down trees in a residential area stretching from 108th and Blondo to 123rd and Pacific. OPPD is knocking down the trees to replace transmission lines installed in the 1950s. Homeowners will receive damage settlements and replacement trees.

Based on a tally by the Flatwater Free Press, the Nebraska Legislature is only two votes away from being able to pass a six-week abortion ban. The holdout votes are two Republicans, Sen. Tom Brandt and Sen. Christy Armendariz. Brandt says he’s leaning strongly toward voting for the bill, while Armendariz says she’s uncomfortable with sharing her position publicly. One Democrat, Sen. Mike McDonnell, is a co-sponsor.

In the last quarter of 2022, Nebraskans wagered $97.2 million on various forms of charitable gambling, nearly a 5% increase over July, August and September. That means at least for now, charitable gambling hasn’t been affected by the arrival of casinos in the state. But with more casinos on the way, that could change.

Percentage of U.S. daters who say they

are willing to date long-distance: 53

Source: Kinsey Institute, Indiana University (Bloomington)

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

