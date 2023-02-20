Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

Omaha’s nonprofits face challenges as a possible recession looms.

A study offers a reason why new home prices in Omaha keep rising.

Nebraska’s weather monitoring capacity is at risk of being shut down.

Together Omaha is one of many nonprofits facing increased demand. Its food pantry is pictured here. Photo by Arjav Rawal.

With the risk of an economic downturn comes an increased role for food banks and housing assistance. That might be a problem.

By Arjav Rawal. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

AROUND OMAHA

Prices of new homes keep rising in the Omaha metro area, and a UNO study attributes the rise to government regulations. The study, commissioned by a nonprofit tasked with stemming the price increase, says regulatory costs in Omaha make up an estimated 32.8% of construction costs, compared with the national average of 21.5%.

Metropolitan Community College wants to take over the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center that’s adjacent to its Fort Omaha campus. The 8-acre site would be used for classrooms and labs, a gym and a centralized HQ for its multicampus maintenance. The acquisition is contingent on the Marines finding a new facility.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten asks the Sarpy County Court to quash a subpoena in the case of Ryan Larsen. Larsen’s mom seeks to have the 12-year-old boy declared dead. Lausten says his testimony could make confidential information public and that an investigation into Larsen’s disappearance remains ongoing.

The North Saddle Creek Business Improvement District is looking for a name. The BID, which was approved by the City Council in September, wants a name that’s distinct and recognizable, while also being historical. A series of meetings is planned, with a potential name and growth expected to be discussed.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Omaha Public Schools had a traditional snow day instead of remote learning. The action was unexpected; OPS became a one-to-one technology district in 2020 and remote learning would have been offered on the snow day, much as it had been on Thursday, Feb. 16. The World-Herald has the story on why it wasn’t.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

AROUND NEBRASKA

The mesonets (unmanned weather monitoring networks) for most Midwestern states, including Nebraska, are at risk. Without sufficient data from mesonets, farmers are unable to make irrigation decisions. Nebraska’s mesonet is down to just one technician at a time when the climate crisis is already affecting public health.

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass is sentenced to nine months in prison for using his position to stalk and harass his estranged wife’s boyfriend. The harassment eventually led to the boyfriend, Nathan Schany, making suicidal comments and being committed to a psychiatric ward. Glass will also pay a $3,000 fine and be on probation for a year after his prison term.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week.

Follow Anton Johnson and Omaha Documenters on Twitter to see what local government is (or isn’t) up to.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Median age to which Americans expect to live: 82

2. Number of years by which this exceeds the CDC’s estimate: 6

Source: YouGov (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

LIKE WHAT YOU REED?

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com