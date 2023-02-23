Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

The Maha Music Festival announces its lineup.

The OPS board makes a recommendation for interim superintendent.

A six-week abortion ban and a ban on gender-affirming care for minors are advanced to the floor of the Legislature.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

For its 15th anniversary, the festival will feature 15 bands across two stages and two days, July 28-29.

Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

AROUND OMAHA

The Omaha Public Schools Board makes a recommendation for interim superintendent. If approved next month, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Matthew Ray will step into the role in July. It’s unclear whether he’s a candidate for the permanent job. The board also approves a new contract with teachers that increases starting salaries.

Remains from the Keystone pipeline spill in December are being brought to the Omaha area. A filing from the state of Kansas says Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington is taking in crude oil-impacted soil, vegetation and plastics, among other items. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy says the landfill has a liner to prevent contamination of the surrounding area. One can only hope.

The City of Omaha will begin work on an expansion of 156th Street, stretching from Pacific Street to Wycliffe Drive. The $8.6 million project will add turn lanes, a median, sidewalks and curbs. The first phase of the project will begin on March 6, resulting in closures from Pacific to Howard streets.

Siren tests in Sarpy County will resume next month, but not on the first Saturday of every month. Monthly testing will take place at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday instead. The schedule change will put Sarpy on par with Douglas County’s schedule and help with system upkeep.

American Airlines is adding a second nonstop flight from Omaha to New York City. The second daily flight begins on June 1 and will travel to LaGuardia Airport. American started offering the nonstop service in November 2021.

UPCOMING EVENTS

AROUND NEBRASKA

Legislature, Part I: The Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee votes in executive session to advance a six-week abortion ban and a ban on gender-affirming care for minors to the floor. Both votes were 4-2, with Sen. Lynne Walz absent. The abortion ban needs two more votes to pass, while it’s unclear where the gender-affirming care ban stands.

Legislature, Part II: Meanwhile, the Revenue Committee considers allowing the Nebraska Department of Transportation to issue bonds for funding the state’s long-stalled expressway project. The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee considers making Malcolm X’s birthday, May 19, a state holiday.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which independents are less likely than

other voters to know their representatives’ party affiliation: 24

Source: Brian Schaffner, Tufts University (Medford, Mass.)

DAILY FUNNY

