Part 3 of Chris Bowling’s Downward Spiral series on mental health care in Omaha.

The Reader is hosting a pop-up newsroom at the South Omaha Library.

The owner of the Cleveland Browns and Trump’s Education secretary spent heavily in the 2022 Legislature elections.

A staff member walks down a hallway inside the Douglas County Mental Health Center. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Despite positive movement in Omaha’s mental health care system, families are still struggling.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

The Reader is hosting a pop-up newsroom at the South Omaha Library on Friday, March 3, from 1-4:30 p.m. Members of our staff will be on site to discuss coverage, hear your feedback and discuss getting people involved with citizen journalism programs. We’ll have snacks and copies of our March issue.

State Sen. Justin Wayne suspects that if the proposed streetcar line went north toward Eppley Airfield, more naysayers would change their minds. He’s sponsored a bill that would provide state funding for such a route, which two City of Omaha officials support. Meanwhile, as the city’s dispute with MUD is resolved, OPPD estimates it will cost $12 million for its utility work on the line.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is opening a satellite office in South Omaha, on the campus of Metropolitan Community College. North Omaha has had a satellite office since April 2021. The staffer who will manage the South O office is bilingual, which department director Anthony Goins says will better serve the community.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools board is considering a bond issue of $129.9 million to pay for an elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety at existing schools. One such safety enhancement is the installation of bulletproof film at school entrances. An election would be held to approve the bond issue, with board members looking at May 9 as a possible date.

Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering is recognized by the Small Business Administration’s Nebraska district for its service to the community, including second-chance opportunities for felons and living-wage jobs. Owner Gladys Harrison says she hopes to offer food services to nursing homes, day care centers and assisted living facilities in the next few years.

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

What does Betsy DeVos, the Education secretary for former President Donald Trump, have in common with Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the Cleveland Browns? Both spent heavily in last year’s elections for the Legislature. The two gave to a group that pushes to shift funding away from public schools to incentives for private school enrollment.

Following a last-minute amendment, the Omaha Police Officers Association drops its opposition to legislation that would allow concealed carry without a permit, but Omaha’s Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert remain opposed over concerns that the bill would nullify the city’s gun control ordinances.

Rural America is hard to navigate without a car. But thanks to a few local public transit programs in Nebraska, that’s starting to change. Similar to Uber, anyone can call to schedule a ride. Cedar County, along with parts of Cherry and Knox counties, are where such programs exist.

National Opioids Settlement: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on joining settlement agreements with several companies accused of mishandling opioid prescriptions, including CVS and Walmart.

Corrections: The County Board will also receive a monthly update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.

The County Board will also receive a monthly update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers. Road Maintenance Districts: The Omaha City Council will vote on creating two road maintenance districts, one for Quail Ridge Circle in far West Omaha and one for South 67th Avenue east of UNO’s Dodge campus.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which Black Americans age 65 or older

are more likely than whites to live alone: 12



Source: The New York Times

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

