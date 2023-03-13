Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Starting with this issue and continuing until September 2023, The Reader will be publishing stories about climate change, its effect on Omaha (as well as Nebraska) and ways each of us can make a difference. The project is a partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network, an international organization that aims to make solutions-oriented journalism more accessible and our world more equitable and sustainable.

In late 2022, the Solutions Journalism Network selected The Reader to be one of nine organizations to be a Climate Beacon Newsroom, which came with a grant of $20,000. The honor comes with trainings for our staff, opportunities to collaborate with knowledgeable organizations, such as Climate Central, and pursue transformation in our news coverage over the next several months. Of the grantees — which include big TV stations, large newspapers and more — The Reader is probably among the smallest teams. In our application, we highlighted a lack of climate change coverage, and certainly solutions-oriented coverage, in our area and said we’d like to fill that.

If you want to get involved, send us an email at news@thereader.com or fill out a story idea form on our website. We’d love to share our story ideas and hear what you’d like to see us cover over the next several months.

