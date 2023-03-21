Make Your Week a Delight

John’s Grecian Delight, located in the former Southroads Mall, has been hit with technical issues that are costing the small shop big money this month. After weeks battling the phone company to repair their service, the small business has been left unable to accept credit card payments and has taken a financial hit. Owner John Sakkas is always the first to support local sports teams and fundraisers, and could use a little extra love. Head to John’s Grecian Delight, bring cash or checks, and indulge in the loveliest of lunches from the loveliest of humans.

I spent eight years working and teaching at the gym down the hall from John’s and I assure you that your support could not be going to a more deserving establishment, or buy you a more delicious chicken Riganato.

If I find out you didn’t support John in his hour of need, I’m going to tell him just how much he’s underpriced his menu. Don’t test me. I’ll do it.

Sage Student Bistro

The students of Metropolitan Community College’s Institute for the Culinary Arts are ready to debut their Spring menu. Beginning March 27th, visit Sage Student Bistro Mondays through Thursdays, 11:00 am – 1:00p for lunch and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm for dinner.