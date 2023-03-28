Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Bella Vita

In an announcement via social media on March 24th, Bella Vita Ristorante at 2620 N Main street announced that after 17 years, the establishment will be closing in the coming days. The post further states that the Elkhorn restaurant’s owner will be retiring, and the final day for service will be Saturday, April 1st. Unused gift certificates can be redeemed at Bella Vita’s sister establishment, Boyd and Charlie’s at 2706 Main street. Congratulations on a successful run, and thank you for 17 years of memories!

Do You CSA?

The time has come to choose your fighter! What Community Supported Agriculture shares will you be signing up for this season? Early Bird deals are flying by and before you know it, it’ll be Farmer’s Market season. Let us know what CSA is your favorite by commenting or by emailing Sara@TheReader.Com. We will be curating a list of available options for you to choose from in the coming weeks.

