Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

The Omaha Community Playhouse debuts its mobile sensory theater.

Concerns are expressed over Elmwood Park hosting Taste of Omaha again.

Gov. Jim Pillen taps an Illinois official to be the state’s next prison chief.

Jarron Devereaux Jr. and Anna Perilo (OCP actor & Vroom! Mobile Sensory Theatre Coordinator). Photo courtesy of Colin Conces.

Van serves kids with challenges, delivering personalized shows to one child at a time.

By Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

Around Omaha

This summer’s Taste of Omaha will be held at Elmwood Park, but director Mike Mancuso promises it’ll be the last year there. The festival has historically been held downtown, but Mancuso says construction delays are preventing that move.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge will close from April 10-13. The bridge has served as a connection from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to downtown during the riverfront redevelopment.

Sarpy County leaders are requesting federal funding to help build a mental health crisis center. The county seeks $6 million in funding for the project, which totals $10 million.

Omaha Public Schools students losing transportation will receive more information Friday, April 7, according to board member Tracy Casady. Approximately 2,900 families will be impacted by the change, which takes effect at the start of the next school year.

Upcoming Events

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

Around Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces the selection of Rob Jeffreys as Nebraska’s next prison chief. Jeffreys comes to Nebraska via Illinois, where he was the head of that state’s Department of Corrections. He also worked with the state of Ohio for 24 years.

Legislature:

A slew of property tax credits, proposed as part of a larger tax-relief package, gets first-round approval 41-1.

Lawmakers open debate on Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposed restructuring of the funding formula for public schools.

Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh, Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson are starting a political action committee with the goal of fighting anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationally.

Local Government

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, April 4, and local government reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in. Follow Anton on Twitter for live tweets from the City Council, and read his preview of what’s on tap this week. Tune in to the Omaha City Council beginning at 2 p.m.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who do not

know the deadline for filing taxes: 69

Source: Delaware State Chamber of Commerce (Wilmington)

DAILY FUNNY

Check out the full comic by Jen Sorensen

by clicking on the image or the link below.

FULL FUNNY >>

LIKE WHAT YOU REED?

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com