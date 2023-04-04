Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Today’s Highlights:
- The Omaha Community Playhouse debuts its mobile sensory theater.
- Concerns are expressed over Elmwood Park hosting Taste of Omaha again.
- Gov. Jim Pillen taps an Illinois official to be the state’s next prison chief.
Omaha Community Playhouse Debuts Mobile Sensory Theater
Van serves kids with challenges, delivering personalized shows to one child at a time.
By Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.
Around Omaha
This summer’s Taste of Omaha will be held at Elmwood Park, but director Mike Mancuso promises it’ll be the last year there. The festival has historically been held downtown, but Mancuso says construction delays are preventing that move.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge will close from April 10-13. The bridge has served as a connection from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to downtown during the riverfront redevelopment.
Sarpy County leaders are requesting federal funding to help build a mental health crisis center. The county seeks $6 million in funding for the project, which totals $10 million.
Omaha Public Schools students losing transportation will receive more information Friday, April 7, according to board member Tracy Casady. Approximately 2,900 families will be impacted by the change, which takes effect at the start of the next school year.
Upcoming Events
- Until April 4: Voices of Choice
- April 6: Joseph Broghammer Opening Reception
- April 7: Brian Tait – Also Known As
- Until April 7: Jada Messick – I Still Haven’t Found a Therapist
- Until April 12: Jing Huang – Visiting Artist in Ceramics
Around Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces the selection of Rob Jeffreys as Nebraska’s next prison chief. Jeffreys comes to Nebraska via Illinois, where he was the head of that state’s Department of Corrections. He also worked with the state of Ohio for 24 years.
Legislature:
- A slew of property tax credits, proposed as part of a larger tax-relief package, gets first-round approval 41-1.
- Lawmakers open debate on Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposed restructuring of the funding formula for public schools.
- Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh, Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson are starting a political action committee with the goal of fighting anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationally.
Local Government
The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, April 4, and local government reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in. Follow Anton on Twitter for live tweets from the City Council, and read his preview of what’s on tap this week. Tune in to the Omaha City Council beginning at 2 p.m.
Fact of the Day
From Harper’s Index
Percentage of Americans who do not
know the deadline for filing taxes: 69
Source: Delaware State Chamber of Commerce (Wilmington)
DAILY FUNNY
Check out the full comic by Jen Sorensen
by clicking on the image or the link below.
