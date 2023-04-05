Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

The Omaha City Council throws a wrench into plans to make Farnam two-way all day.

With the denial of a liquor license for Taste of Omaha, the event’s future is uncertain.

A cigar lounge owned by Nebraska’s economic development director received pandemic relief grants from his agency.

Sunnyside puts on an Easter egg event, Coneflower Creamery is now in Millworks Common, and Malara’s may close earlier than announced.

Buffett Middle School is placed on lockdown for 10 minutes after reports that a student was carrying a weapon. The school’s resource officer found an airsoft gun. No student or staff was hurt.

The City of Omaha wants to build a raised median along South 168th Street to increase driver safety when turning. Some homeowners think it’s a bad idea, saying it’s too much control over their daily lives.

The City of Bellevue is holding an open house to discuss its downtown revitalization project for Mission Avenue. Plans include adding more diagonal parking and reducing the number of lanes.

The state’s liquor commission closes a Florence bar for 30 days and places it on two years of probation. City Council President Pete Festersen says the bar should be shut down for good.

It’s been reported that Nebraska’s director of economic development, Tony Goins, has used his official state email to direct business to a Lincoln cigar lounge for which he’s a majority owner. The Nebraska Examiner now reports that the cigar lounge received pandemic relief grants from the agency Goins runs.

On the Campaign Trail: The results are in for the Lincoln mayoral primary. Incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, finished in first with 49% of the vote. She’ll face Republican state Sen. Suzanne Geist, who finished second with 34%, in the general election on May 2. Radio executive Stan Parker took the remaining 17%.

It’s been six years since Cabela’s, headquartered in Sidney, was taken over by Bass Pro Shops and left the small town almost 2,000 jobs short. The road hasn’t been easy, but it appears there may be a second act in Sidney’s future.

Legislature: After rejecting a set of amendments, lawmakers advance Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposed restructuring of the state’s funding formula for public schools.

The Omaha City Council denies a contract for the two-way conversion of Farnam Street because of pushback against proposed roundabouts. The Council also denies a liquor license for Taste of Omaha, prompting organizers to say that could make it financially infeasible to hold the festival. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses changes to zoning regulations.

Click here to read Anton Johnson’s article for The Reader. Follow Anton and Omaha Documenters on Twitter for more local government coverage.

Percentage of Americans who would take a vow of celibacy

in exchange for never having to do their taxes again: 20

Source: WalletHub (Miami)

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

