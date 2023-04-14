Earth Day takes us out of our human-first timeline and reminds us that we are part of a fragile, marvelous world that demands our respect. Whether you want to help clean up your community, hang out with like minded eco-advocates, or just find out what the fuss is all about, you can be a part of a change that lasts.

Here are five things to do for Earth Day in Omaha.

After lunch, those who are meeting for UNO’s Earth Day of Service can venture into one of four volunteer routes. Found on website

UNO’s Earth Day of Service

April 21 | 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center: 6400 University Dr S |(402) 554-6000

The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center (CEC) at UNO will host their Earth Day of Service on April 21. This year, the motto is “Earth is our home, handle with care.”

As such, the event takes a united approach through action in hopes of fostering community togetherness and environmental consciousness.

Volunteers will check in at the CEC from 11:30 a.m. to noon. After that, the engagement center will host a lunch and period for reflection, then the volunteers will disperse to one of four community project sites from 1-3 p.m., and everyone will meet back at the CEC at 3:30 p.m.

The four Earth Day volunteer sites include Big Muddy Urban Farm, Habitat for Humanity, Lauritzen Gardens, and Together Omaha. Register online if you are interested.

The historic Joslyn Castle is only just one part of this storied neighborhood district in midtown. Found on Facebook page

Joslyn Castle Neighborhood “Do Good” Cleanup

Saturday, April 22 | 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Near Joslyn Castle: 3902 Davenport St | (402) 595-2199

The Jostyln Castle Neighborhood will host a cleanup on April 22 for the historic area between N. 38th St. to N. 41st St. and Davenport and Cuming St. You can participate here in the Joslyn Castle Neighborhood in the morning, with the rest of the afternoon free to attend other Earth Day activities on your itinerary.

Whether or not you live in the community, frequent the mysterious Joslyn Castle like a museum, travel the grounds’ twisting path on the regular, or just want to provide some humble assistance, you can be part of a vital volunteer network that helps keep Omaha trash and litter-free.

Volunteers are welcome to either bring their own supplies, or the cleanup crew will provide them. No reservations are required. Note that active rain or lightning will result in a cancelation of this event, so watch the weather.

The 34th Earth Day Omaha at Elmwood Park has music, group yoga, and more. Found on event page

Earth Day Omaha at Elmwood Park

Saturday, April 22 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Elmwood Park: 808 S 60th St | (402) 444-4632

Elmwood Park will host its 34th Earth Day Omaha, and as always, the free-to-attend, outdoor celebration will have something for everyone. Among the fun, eco-friendly activities include an electric vehicle showcase, group health and wellness, and tree climbing.

Lora McCarville with host Yoga Rocks the Park at 11 a.m. Michael Murphy will take the stage at 12:15 p.m., followed by Friend of the Environment Awards at 1 p.m. Then catch Cubby Phillips Trio at 2, Anna McClellan at 3, Tylynn at 4, and David Nance and Mowed Sound at 5 p.m. DJ Kethro will serve as the event DJ.

The health and wellness circle will be active from noon until 3 p.m., starting with Aikido Shuurin Dojo, followed by Omaha International Folk Dancers at 1, and Sahara Divas Belly Dancing will close the circle at 2.

Email contact@greenomahacoalition to register as a general volunteer to help the event run smoothly overall.

Foraging is serious business, but learning about it among friends is home-grown fun. Found on Facebook event page

Omaha Area Foraging Meetup at Hummel Park

April 22 | 3:30 p.m.

Hummel Park Nature Center: 3033 Hummel Park Rd. | (402) 444-4760

Have you ever wondered what is safe to pick out in nature, if anything at all?

Hummel Park will host a foraging meetup on April 22 at 3:30. The event is perfect for those looking for an active way to spend an afternoon and those interested in becoming more familiar with wild edibles that grow in the area.

Learning on the go can significantly enhance the nature-focused conversation, especially when you are face-to-face with the lesson material. Both beginners and experienced foragers are welcome to travel the trails with Hummel experts led by Omaha Area Foraging.

After all, foraging is arguably a group activity, and exploring nature is meant to be fun.

Note that because there are several entrances to the park, the foraging group will meet at the pavilion on Ponca Road.

Take a hike in honor of Earth Day! Found on Facebook page

Earth Day Conservation Hike at Fontelle Forest

Saturday, April 22 | 6-8 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest: 1111 Bellevue Blvd N, Bellevue | (402) 731-3140

To once again celebrate Earth Day, Fontenelle Forest will host a chill conservation hike for all ages.

The nationally-recognized holiday, which first bloomed in 1970, gives you a unique chance to join your neighborhood nature conservatory for an all-out display of active, collaborative conscientiousness.

Fontenelle Forest has an unyielding passion for nature conservation. As a result, the grounds schedule monthly events that prioritize thrilling, energizing, and educational activities, including fan-favorite night hikes and raptor bird watches.

Earth Day is a chance to celebrate the importance of Earth, its beings, and our mutual co-existence. But the conservation hike is an empowering reminder as to how getting out into nature to deepen our relationship with our surroundings can foster creative and life-affirming results.

Tickets to this event are $10-$15, and you can order them online here.