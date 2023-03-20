Kaneko continues its deep dive into the oeuvre of sculptors whose work is featured at the refreshed Gene Leahy Mall with “James Surls: Nightshade and Red Bone,” opening on March 24.
Surls is an internationally recognized artist based in Colorado whose singular approach to abstracting the forms and spirit found in nature will be the focus of this exhibition of sculpture, drawings and prints. Surls creates most often in wood and metal, fashioning airy, whorled shapes that recall molecular and botanical structures. Other hand-hewn works emphasize the inherent beauty in the grain, density and textures of wood.
“James Surls: Nightshade and Red Bone” opens at the Kaneko, 1111 Jones Street in the Old Market, on Mar. 24 with an opening reception at 7pm; the show runs through Aug. 13. The Kaneko is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1-7pm; on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5pm.