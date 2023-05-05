- He’s done it again. The “fun” thing about the current state of the world is that it immediately made you think about a handful of people doing something terrible. Nope! I am referring to film historian Bruce Crawford, who has announced his 48th tribute to classic films. Unlike that month when we were really worried about shooting down balloons, this event has a confirmed “E.T.,” because Crawford will be screening Steven Spielberg’s 1982 “family” flick that gave every kid nightmares. Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., head down to the Omaha Community Playhouse to watch the beloved movie with special guest Robert Macnaughton, who played “Michael.” Tickets are available at omahachristianacademy.org/movie or by calling 402-399-9565. Proceeds benefit the Omaha Christian Academy. Hopefully, between now and the showing, Spielberg doesn’t do what he did when he digitally replaced FBI agent guns with walkie-talkies and swapped “E.T. phone home” for “E.T. left you on read.”
- On Sunday, May 22, Film Streams wants you to smarten up. They don’t find your intellect wanting, they’re just screening “Booksmart,” one of the best comedies of the last few decades. You can tell screenwriter Katie Silberman I said that, as she’ll be there for a post-screening discussion. The event at the Ruth Sokolof Theater starts at 5:30 with a reception catered by La Buvette, which I believe is French for “get in my mouth, food.” The film will be shown at 6:30, and the discussion kicks off at 8:30. You can be in bed by 10, like a decent person. For more info, head to filmstreams.org/films/booksmart. Ted Lasso plays a teacher who drives an uber? What’s not to love?
- Speaking of smart books: Tom Haverford on “Parks and Rec” once created a dating profile for a man whose “favorite movies are books.” Given the recent book-banning bonanza, will the opposite hold true? Either way, we should probably support our local libraries is what I’m saying. One of them, Gretna Public Library (736 South St.), is wisely positioned on the intersection of cinema and literature: It’s showing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Friday, May 26, at 4 p.m. This is a chance to get primed for the sequel, which arrives a week later. It’s also a good time for parents to tell their kids that, once upon a time, before Marvel made every other movie in theaters, Spider-Man appeared on paper.
- Ain’t no film festival like a Benson Film Festival because a Benson Film Festival is … held at the Benson Theatre, so you can get Yoshitomo before or after you go. On Friday, May 19, or Saturday, May 20, you can catch five film blocks and a couple of happy hours. I would argue that my happiest hours are watching film blocks, but I digress. You can get more info at bensonfilmfest.com, including details about the after-party. And after the after-party is the … thoughtful, in-depth discussion about film, art, and community. Woot-woot! Am I right?