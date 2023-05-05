Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

New documents show Mayor Jean Stothert placed a top city official on administrative leave shortly before his sudden resignation.

Faith-based organizations back out of an annual charity event in Lincoln after the organizer says participating nonprofits can’t discriminate against sexual orientation in hiring practices.

The Nebraska National Forest is on fire — again.

Summer movies, good food and how energy-efficient homes fight climate change — and save you money — are just some of the stories available online and in print.

Around Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder’s meeting is once again bringing business leaders and billionaire hopefuls to Omaha — but questions remain whether attendance will reach pre-pandemic levels. WOWT sits down with Warren Buffett to talk about the meeting and find out what’s new with the 92-year-old billionaire.

A 34-year-old Omaha woman breaks the world powerlifting record by squatting 604 pounds — and then did it again later in the same competition by squatting 617 pounds.

The Omaha World-Herald obtains documents showing Mayor Jean Stothert placed the city’s former Department of Human Rights and Relations head on administrative leave shortly before he resigned after about only three months in the position.

Around Nebraska

Legislature:

Some senators aren’t going with the flow on a proposed canal project, asking why the project would extract more water than is allowed and cost $125 million more than estimated.

As the state budget advances, some senators are again sounding the alarm on prison reform, including releasing late-term inmates under supervision.

Some Nebraskans want a constitutional amendment to recall state senators and even the governor in light of the six-week abortion ban’s failure this session.

A wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest is 50% contained. This is the second wildfire in two years to ignite in the national forest.

Faith-based organizations in Lincoln back out of Give to Lincoln Day, an annual, city-wide charity event. They say a requirement that participating nonprofits not discriminate against hiring people based on their sexual orientation goes against their beliefs.

A quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel will go to trial after a judge rejects one defendant’s request to dismiss charges, including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence by setting a victim’s house on fire.

More than 115 businesses sign on to a letter saying bills limiting gender-affirming care or banning transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports in schools would hurt Nebraska’s attempts to attract and retain workers.

Conservationists protest rule changes to the Nebraska Environmental Trust saying they’re confusing, contradictory and cost-prohibitive for small nonprofits.

