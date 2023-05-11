Worried you missed your chance to visit a spring cleanup site near you for a safe and efficient haul-away? Not only do we have a bit of spring left yet, but there are two more locally organized cleanup dates, set this weekend and the next.
Don’t go bringing into June what you should have left behind in May! Ditch or recycle those unwanted bulky items safely using this Omaha Spring Cleanup Guide.
What To Bring
Spring cleanups are mostly straightforward ways for you to throw away whatever you can’t legally set on the curb for trash day. However, some items are acceptable while others are not.
If you have bulky or potentially toxic items you need to dispose of, skip to the end of the guide for “More Resources.” You will find specific locations to drop off seasonal yard waste, glass, and household chemicals such as old paint cans or cleaning products.
But even though the cleanup site is meant to provide convenience, keep in mind that you are required to transport and unload your hauls. If it makes sense and is possible, try to bring a buddy who can help you lift and move your items.
Finally, to keep your city cleaner and healthier all year round, go to Keep Omaha Beautiful to find great programs, events, education, and volunteering opportunities. Every little bit helps!
May 13 — Northwest Omaha Spring Cleanup
The second-to-last Omaha spring cleanup will take place in Northwest Omaha on May 13 across 12 different local community areas. These locations are listed below.
- Standing Bear Elementary: 15860 Taylor St.
- Sunny Slope Park: 10309 Grand Ave.
- Grace Abbot Elementary: 1313 N 156th St.
- 79th Court & Vane St.
- Hillsborough Park: 4573 N. 138th St.
- Keystone Event Center: 7803 Military Ave.
- Lee Valley Park: 10605 Charles St.
- Ezra Millard Elementary School: 14111 Blondo St.
- St. Leo’s The Great Church: 1920 N 102nd St.
- Prairie Wind Elementary: 10908 Ellison Ave.
- Cul-De-Sac at 7931 Arlington Dr.
- Erskine St. between 131st and 129th
Note that Lee Valley Neighborhood Association (using the Lee Valley Park location) will accept appliances that need disposal. This is your chance to safely throw away objects like your towering old refrigerator or your brawny, broken washer or dryer. Hillsborough Neighborhood Association (at Hillsborough Park) will take your excess tires.
May 20 — Central Omaha Spring Cleanup
The Central Omaha area meetup on May 20 is the final chance for you to attend a spring cleanup in Omaha until the fall time. The locations are listed below.
- Bemis Park: 34th St. & Lincoln Blvd
- Holy Name Church: 2901 Fontenelle Blvd
- Conestoga Elementary: 2115 Burdette St
- Elmwood Park Swimming Pool: 606 S Happy Hollow Blvd
- Next to the barricade at 68th Ave. & Farnam St.
- Field Club Elementary: 3512 Walnut St.
- Parking Lot at 3401 Patrick Ave
- Duchesne Academy: 3601 Burt St.
- Waypoint Church: 1313 N 48th Ave.
- Parking Lot at 2115 Military Ave.
- 800 Beverly Dr.: Leavenworth St. Between 78th & 80th St.
- Hillside Elementary: 7500 Western Ave.
The Conestoga Place Homeowners Association will host the appliance collection site at Conestoga Elementary, so you can drop off those hefty analog or electric household appliances left behind from an old move one spring. Meanwhile, the Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association will collect your wayward tires.
More Resources
Recycle yard waste and chemicals
- Take yard waste to Oma-Gro Composting: 15705 Harlan Lewis Road, Bellevue
- Take chemicals to Under the Sink: 4001 S 120th St
Unfortunately, you must make separate stops if you wish to dispose of yard waste or harmful chemicals this spring. They are not associated with the Omaha Spring Cleanup but are independent locations that can help you regardless.
Oma-Gro Composting is open from Monday through Friday. The location makes it convenient for you to recycle your yard waste throughout the week before, during, and after spring. Confirm that your materials are eligible beforehand and check with the front office before unloading.
Household hazardous waste and chemicals are trickier to recycle due to their dangerous pollutant qualities. You cannot take them to regular cleanup sites, but Under the Sink—your best bet—is only open Wednesday through Friday and requires an appointment ahead of time, so plan accordingly.
Locations for recycling glass in Omaha
The two designated glass-only locations are for recycling glass items like jars and bottles, which you cannot recycle through normal means. Well, unless you are a glass artist.
- Glass-only | Westwood Plaza (Near Taco Bell): 12075 West Center Road
- Glass-only | Hy-Vee: 1000 South 178th Street
However, please remember to separate these glass items (they go in the purple bin) from the rest if you bring the more commonly accepted recyclables (they go in the green bin) to a location that isn’t glass-only.
- West full-service | 20801 Elkhorn Drive (parking lot)
- Central full-service | West Lanes Bowling: 151 North 72nd Street (parking lot)
- Northwest full-service | South of Mulhall’s: 3615 North 120th Street (parking lot)
- Southeast full-service | River City Recycling: 6404 South 60th Street
- Northeast full-service | Burt St & N 17th St (southwest corner of the intersection)
- Southwest full-service | Firstar Fiber Corporation: 10330 I St (East driveway)
Find more ways to Keep Omaha Beautiful
If you want to find more ways to become a steward of nature, the environmental nonprofit organization Keep Omaha Beautiful offers date-specific and everyday volunteer opportunities at beloved and undiscovered gem locations alike. Complete a form to volunteer online for Litter Cleanup, Adopt-a-Spot, Only Rain Down the Storm Drain, Community Litter Cleanup Events, and Trees for Omaha.
- Litter Cleanups: KOB provides equipment and usually organizes small to midsize cleanup events.
- Adopt-a-Spot if you want to commit to taking care of a specific outdoor location for one year, one monthly cleanup at a time.
- Only Rain Down the Storm Drain: help educate the public about proper storm drain etiquette.
- Community Litter Cleanup Events: look online for specific events.
- Trees for Omaha: donate or volunteer in this initiative to make the city a greener, shadier place.
Become familiar with the volunteer safety protocol first, though.