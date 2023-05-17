Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

After months of protests, public outcry and a rollercoaster of legislative tactics, Nebraska lawmakers are one step away from passing a controversial bill that combines limits on gender-affirming care and a restrictive 12-week abortion ban.

A Grand Island High School senior uses artificial intelligence to write a graduation speech criticizing the school.

Omaha’s downtown library is set to open Sunday after lengthy and costly renovations delayed the project.

This week in food news: popular food truck Wonton Jon’s is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Benson, pencil in time for a strawberry festival and a food truck goes on sale.

By Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

A cold front moving through Nebraska could bring thunderstorms to the eastern side of the state on Thursday.

Omaha’s new downtown library is set to open Sunday after structural issues delayed the project. Renovations to the 111-year-old building at 1401 Jones St. totaled $6.5 million.

New grocery carts that scan your purchases and check you out as you go arrive at Whole Foods Market stores in five cities including Omaha

The Nebraska Legislature is one step away from passing a controversial bill that combines limits on gender-affirming care and a more restrictive 12-week abortion ban than was previously considered. Shouts from the gallery and rotunda echoed through the legislative chambers as the Legislature’s Republican majority passed the bill that Gov. Jim Pillen has personally lobbied for. Democratic Senators say the fight isn’t over as legal questions loom.

Some lawmakers are already promising to “burn down” the remaining days of this session as well as the 60 days of next year’s session.

A Grand Island High School senior uses ChatGPT to write a graduation speech that criticized the school’s culture and called for change.

Statistics show an increase in fatal car crashes throughout Nebraska in April. Nineteen crashes led to 22 deaths throughout the month, compared to 14 in April 2022.

Nebraska eliminates a test for new teachers that evaluates their skills in reading, writing and math. A 2020 John Hopkins School of Education report showed no correlation between teaching effectiveness and those who pass the test.

A proposed downtown mental health facility will not move forward after it fails to get approval from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. The Board may vote again next week on a smaller project to expand mental health treatment at the county jail.



Read more of our coverage on the link between crime and mental health.

Percentage increase in the past year in the number of Russians entering the United States through Mexico: 430

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Washington)

