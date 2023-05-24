Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

Meet Martín Salazar, the man tasked with keeping South 24th Street beautiful.

The effort to recall Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo is moving forward with petitions for South Omaha voters’ signatures ready for pickup starting Friday, May 26.

Gov. Jim Pillen compares abortion and trans rights to “Lucifer at its finest” after signing the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors and a 12-week abortion ban.

It’s one man’s job to keep the historic street and its flowers beautiful.

By Bridget Fogarty. Published in El Perico.

REED MOORE >>

Around Omaha

The effort to recall Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo is moving forward with petitions for South Omaha voters’ signatures ready for pickup starting Friday, May 26. The resident who filed the petition has 30 days to gather about 2,500 signatures to prompt a recall election.

The peacock population in a South Omaha neighborhood is growing — yes, you read that right. Neighbors estimate 14 of the non-native birds wander the blocks near 51st and L. Resident Marianna DiStefano has reached out to the mayor’s hotline, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska Humane Society, but “nobody seems to be able to do anything about it,” she said.

Memorial Day weekend brings fireworks, an Omaha Mobile Stage performance and more to the metro area in a variety of events.

Upcoming Events

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

Around Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen compares abortion and trans rights to “Lucifer at its finest” after signing the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors and a 12-week abortion ban. Check out The Reader’s May cover story on the fight against the laws and The Reader’s September 2021 story on the support trans kids in Nebraska and experts say they need.

An omnibus tax credit bill that offers a variety of tax breaks advances from second-round debate. Biodiesel, waste incinerators and airport improvements are a few of the many projects the bill addresses, but the expansion of the Nebraska Crossing shopping mall stands to be the biggest beneficiary.

Mental health, racial disparities and capacity for incarcerated juveniles at the Douglas County Youth Center dominated the five-hour meeting of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.



Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Portion of Americans who think society is less moral than it was 250 years ago : 1/3

Source: YouGov (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY







See more comics. Support Koterba on Patreon.

FULL FUNNY >>

LIKE WHAT YOU REED?

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com