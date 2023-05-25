Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform at The Slowdown on Saturday, May 27.

By Marq Manner

The Papillion La Vista school district has a string of complaints from residents about books that are in district libraries. All 10 of the book complaints have come from community members who don’t have children in the schools where the books are, said Shureen Seery, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

The English Language Parent Program at Omaha Public Schools currently helps 428 students and their families from 23 countries adjust to the U.S. school system. “This program, in my view as an immigrant parent of OPS, it’s priceless,” says Enkela Vehbiu, a parent and staff member.

Work will begin in June on Omaha’s $150 million central library branch. Before the new library can claim its spot on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge streets, the technology library Do Space will move out by June 13 and open its new home on June 17.

Upcoming Events

Around Nebraska

Legislature:

State senators pass the Opportunity Scholarship Act that, once signed by Gov. Jim Pillen, will make Nebraska a school choice state. The bill offers generous tax breaks to those donating funds for private school scholarships.

A rare disagreement sparks between county prosecutors and law enforcement during a debate over a much-amended criminal justice reform bill introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne. Meanwhile Sen. Steve Halloran tried, and failed, to get an amendment attached to the bill that would make it a misdemeanor crime for drag performers to present “lewd or lascivious dancing” activities to minors in a public place or school.

Nebraska lawmakers advance proposal to repeal a motorcycle helmet mandate.

Gov. Jim Pillen vetoes more than $140 million in proposed spending on items including health care, child welfare, rural workforce housing and urban middle-income housing. Read which items the governor vetoed.

A family of a trans high schooler is considering leaving Nebraska for a state that feels safer after the gender-affirming care she has been receiving for more than two years may soon become illegal.

More Nebraska school districts are sourcing ingredients for their school meals from local farmers. “Not only does it address a community’s physical health, but also economic, educational and social health,” said Jordan Rasmussen of Rural Prosperity Nebraska.

Omaha Documenters provides news on the meetings others miss. Here’s a rundown on one important meeting you may not have seen.

During the May 18 OPPD board meeting, CEO Javier Fernandez said the utility’s service territory is experiencing historic load growth. He is expecting the community to increase electric capacity to peak demand. For more information on this meeting, visit documenters.org.

Upcoming meeting:

Omaha Housing Authority: OHA Board of Commissioners – Thursday, June 1, at 8:30 a.m.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Percentage increase over the past two decades in the number of Americans over 65 in the labor force: 132

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (Washington)

