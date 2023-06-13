Chipotlane

A new Chipotle opened on Monday at 14415 Stony Brook Blvd. The new location offers fast lane pick up for online orders, as well as in-person customization of your personal tacos, burritos, or rice bowls. Like most dining establishments in Omaha at this time, the new establishment is seeking additional staff. Benefits include:



A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Find more at chipotle.com/careers.

Doozies

The burgers and soft serve spot suffered a heck of a soft open, after numerous delays due to contracting and equipment issues. The spot shut down following the end-of-May opening to adjust operations and upgrade and maintain equipment. After a long wait, diners will be welcomed back to the establishment today at 11am. Swing by

4105 S 11th, Council Bluffs for Doozie’s signature fries and a frozen treat.

The Boba Bar

The Shops of Legacy will be welcoming The Boba Bar to their roster of offerings starting Friday, June 23rd at 6pm.

Nice Rollz

The rollz you love from the local chef you can’t get enough of, Kristina Lee’s Nice Rollz will soon have a full time home at Kamp in Blackstone. Weekly pop-ups will prepare the public for the epic unfolding of Nice Rollz permanent position as Egg Roll royalty, coronation coming in July. Swing by Saturdays for your beef, breakfast, and vegan rolls, with take-and-make options available by pre-order. Learn more and place your orders Here