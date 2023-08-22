Julio’s

Announced in a post on Facebook last night, Julio’s at 192nd and Q is closed immediately. The post indicated that Julio’s would be opening in a smaller venue next year, and that a new dining establishment would be occupying the bay Julio’s is now vacating.

Nebraska Del Peru

New at 7007 Grover street, Nebraska Del Peru is now serving inside Firewater Grille. Expect dishes to range from smokey to very spicy, with hints of cumin, oregano, and mint. Turmeric, coriander, paprika and garlic are prominently featured in most dishes, and Nebraska Del Peru is an expert at flavor balancing and making the most of the maillard reaction. Open 12pm-8pm.

Pita Pit

The restaurant at 12242 K Plaza has called it quits. The Lebanese-style healthy food fast-casual spot was a go-to for those looking for a quick bite that won’t bite back. Little was given by way of reason for the closure, but if I were a gambling man, I’d put money on the Ozanne brothers cooking up something delicious for us again one day.