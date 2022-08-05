Survive and thrive: let your many interests guide you into solo fun or adventures with friends! You don’t have to be in a relationship to make the most of this town.
Take any of these ten ideas for a spin and transform being single in Omaha into whatever you make it. Some options are free, most are affordable, and the rest are worth the investment.
Be YOU at the open mic
- The 40th Street Theatre: 4006 Hamilton St | (402) 332-7206
- The Backline Comedy Theatre: 1618 Harney St | (402) 720-7670
- The Down Under Lounge: 3530 Leavenworth St | (402) 933-3927
- The Dubliner Pub: 1205 Harney St | (402) 342-5887
- Shakedown Street: 2735 N 62nd St
First, The Dubliner hosts a weekly Monday comedy open mic starting at 9 p.m. You get five minutes to be extra funny!
But remember, Shakedown Street also hosts a weekly function on Monday with an 8 p.m. start divided into 20-minute sets.
Then, don’t forget Backline‘s comedy open mic every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., where comics get four minutes.
Next up, the weekly Wednesday Down Under variety open mic starts at 8 p.m., featuring 15-minute slots. Musicians note the open jam every third Thursday!
Finally, the historic 40th Street Theatre hosts monthly open mics in that third Thursday slot. Sets are 15 minutes.
Join the right gym for your go-getting
- Life Time Fitness: 17007 Elm Plaza | (402) 334-3000
- Omaha Barbell: 8935 J St | (402) 594-4485
- Blue Moon Fitness: Five locations
- Planet Fitness: Nine locations
- YMCA: 13 locations
Sometimes fitness goals mean finding a gym right for your needs — from the equipment to the fees.
First, for all-around gym buffs, Life Time Fitness sells monthly ($30-$99) and one-day memberships ($30).
But for lifters and weight lovers, Omaha Barbell offers $45/$50 monthly or $480 one-year memberships. Test out the gym for $10!
Next, Planet Fitness has a no-frills monthly option for $10 ($39 initiation) or a cushier $24 version ($1 startup). Both have a $39 annual cost with no commitment.
Another option, Blue Moon, sells four weekly memberships, starting at $2.50 ($99 startup). Others with amenities range from $7.50 ($.33 to join) to $10 ($.33 to join) and $40 ($29 initiation).
Lastly, YMCA has monthly memberships with initiation fees from $19-95, covering youth to seniors and household packages.
Explore the joys of reading
- The Bookworm: 2501 S 90th St #111 | (402) 392-2877
- Jackson Street Booksellers: 1125 Jackson St | (402) 991-5637
- Dundee Book Company: 4915 Underwood Ave
- 12 Omaha Public Libraries
Reading is where it’s at, no matter your age or status. Drum up some solid finds!
First, for a traditional experience, check out Bookworm. The shop hosts 100 active book clubs and local authors, crediting you for your average spent for every twelve books during your next purchase.
But Jackson Street Booksellers has a unique vibe for those who love wandering. Used and rare books sit stacked chaotically on the floor and towering mazes of shelves.
Then get to Dundee Book Company. This storefront may look small, but it’s got new and old gems, with events regularly updated on its social media pages.
Finally, with a dozen top-tier Omaha Public Libraries, you can read, use computers, and explore programs for casual readers and professional writers. Each library is a haven for all walks of life!
Chat with friends over coffee
- Myrtle & Cypress Coffeehouse: 517 N 33rd St | (402) 720-4873
- Dundee Double Shot Coffee: 118 N 50th St | (402) 556-6494
- A Hill Of Beans: 144th & W. Center Rd | (402) 333-6048
- Amateur Coffee: 3913 Cuming St | 402) 506-6333
- Archetype Coffee: Three locations
Omaha loves coffee! Discover new flavors of this citywide passion with these shops.
To begin, Myrtle & Cypress is a solid all-around coffeehouse with renowned espresso-based drinks starting at $3.
Second, Dundee Double Shot Coffee has the patio perfect for a chill day nursing a chunky monkey latte, starting at $3.45.
But if you want something different, the 100% vegan café Amateur Coffee has delicious eats and drinks — like cold brew in a jar for $7.
Next up, Archetype has three beloved regional locations. See why they are a national force to be reckoned with by ordering one of their $3 espressos.
Lastly, if you’re after the bag, A Hill Of Beans is a shop that roasts, distributes, and sells top-tier blends – including the Mexico Chiapas Decaf for $16.95.
Find your place in nature
- Fontenelle Forest: 1111 Bellevue Blvd N, Bellevue, NE | (402) 731-3140
- Heron Haven Nature Center: 11809 Old Maple Rd | (402) 493-4303
- Memorial Park: 6005 Underwood Ave | (402) 444-5955
- Hummel Park: 3033 Hummel Rd | (402) 444-4760
Though humans and nature appear at odds, the two go together like peanut butter and ice cream.
First thing is first: Fontenelle Forest has 1,400 acres, with exhibits each month. Become a member starting at $50. Or, if you want a free day pass, check one out, like a book, at one of the Omaha, Bellevue, or Council Bluffs Public Libraries!
Another spot, Heron Haven, is a tiny forest and wetland sanctuary perfect for taking pictures of awe-inspiring birds! There is no admission cost.
Next, Memorial Park is a popular summer spot for outdoor concerts. But it’s also a wonderful place to stroll among the rose gardens and green grounds.
Finally, Hummel Park is one of the most elusive local parks, thanks to myths stretching back generations. Check out those mysterious disappearing steps!
Go to the pictures
- Film Streams’ Dundee Theater: 4952 Dodge St | (402) 933-0259
- AMC Classic Westroads 14: 10000 California St | (402) 393-9200
- Aksarben Cinema: 2110 S 67th St | (402) 502-1914
- Alamo Drafthouse: Two locations
Last year was a great one for movies. Get out to the cinema and experience what the great filmmakers of our generation have to offer!
First up, Film Streams’ is the theater house for indie film heads, though it shows some mainstream titles. Memberships start at $35-$50 — or snag a regular adult ticket at $12.
Next, visit the last AMC in Omaha. Get $5 movies every Tuesday, 30% off tickets before 5 p.m. daily, or, for $20 a month, three movies weekly as a member.
Of course, Aksarben Cinema is perfect for adult cinema lovers. Have fun before, during, and after the show bellied up to the bar! Adult tickets start at $9.10.
But don’t forget Alamo Drafthouse. The two locations show current and classic movies, with food available for order, delivered to your seat. For $20 per month, see one film daily. Tickets start at $9 before 4 p.m. daily, then $12 after.
Take your pup to a dog park, or borrow one
- Beardmore Freedom Dog Park: 410 Fort Crook Rd N, Bellevue, NE | (402) 275-5863
- Chalco Hills Recreation Area: 8901 S 154th St | (402) 444-6222
- Hanscom Park Pavilion: 3201 Woolworth Ave | (402) 444-5920
- Dewey Park: 550 Turner Blvd | (402) 932-2027
Yes, your dogs are babe magnets and magnets for everyone else, too — like other dogs. Grab your leash and mingle!
First, Beardmore Freedom Dog Park is ADA-accessible and open late, featuring two spacious dog-friendly sections and waste bag dispensers.
Next, the spread-out serenity of Chalco Hills features a small fenced area, but you can follow any one of the branching paths.
But another spot you should visit is the social Hanscom Park — which features a separate, fenced-in area for dogs to play.
Finally, Dewey Park is an off-leash spot with an agility course and a splash pad during the hot summer.
Learn something new in a class
- KANEKO: 1111 Jones St | (402) 341-3800
- Bench: 1441 N 11th St | Email: benchomaha@gmail.com
- PACE: 1001 S 6th St, Council Bluffs, IA | (712) 890-5600
- Rockbrook Camera: 2909 S 169th Plaza ste 100 | (402) 691-0003
Even if you had a bad experience in a Nebraska social studies class, you can still learn something new, make friends, and have fun.
First, if you dig art, visit The Kaneko. The exhibits are thoughtful, and many workshops, like this biweekly one for poets, are free.
Next, for those yearning for shop class, visit Bench, and you will be woodworking as a pro in no time. The intro class is $100 for non-members and $75 for members.
Of course, PACE in Council Bluffs also hosts hands-on art classes and lectures — including youth ceramics ($10-15) and floral arranging ($30-35).
Finally, if you are trying to dive into photography more seriously, Rockbrook Camera offers photo basics classes twice a month for $39.
Try something new downtown
- Berry & Rye: 1105 Howard St | (402) 613-1331
- The Upstream: 514 S 11th St | (402) 344-0200
- Block 16: 1611 Farnam St | (402) 342-1220
- Trini’s: 1020 Howard St | (402) 346-8400
The Old Market has roughly 40 businesses and a rotating cast at the seasonal Farmers’ Market. But if you think you’ve seen it all, try something new!
To start, Berry & Rye is the original craft cocktail bar in the area, perfect for exquisite drinkers. Sip on a popular Trinidad Smoke drink and sink into the cozy atmosphere daily.
Upstream is known for all-day eats and pub drinks that pair well with intimate conversation or a game of pool. Visit for happy hour during the weekdays from 3-6 p.m.
Next, Block 16 is a bit flashier than your average sandwich shop, but menu items like the Croque Garcon burger are guaranteed to impress your taste buds.
Lastly, Trini’s is perfect for anyone looking for dank Tex Mex, like the fish tacos and ice-cold margaritas by the pitcher.
Switch it up in Benson
- B Side of Benson Theatre: 6058 Maple St | (402) 991-4333
- The Waiting Room: 6212 Maple St | (402) 884-5353
- 1912 Benson: 6201 Maple St | (402) 964-2900
- Beercade: 6104 Maple St | (402) 932-3392
A sibling to the Old Market, the Benson Entertainment District offers a variety of live entertainment and frosty cold ones best enjoyed as you are.
First, if it merely means playing a new game at Beercade, like the OG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or trying a new craft draft beer, switch things up.
Then again, the 1912 Benson is an upscale pub with a seasonal rooftop bar perfect for those late summer evenings.
Of course, The Waiting Room Lounge has been named Readers’ Choice Best of the Big O and draws quite a crowd with concerts year-round.
Finally, be sure to check out some of the smaller functions, no less impressive, at the B Side of Benson Theatre.