Heartland Healing: Missing Neville, Dundee Bank Robbed, Councilman Festersen Seeks Re-election, Gov. Ricketts Extends Directed Health Measures and More Local News for Tuesday, December 1

12/01/20 • Day 79 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Neville Goddard was born in Barbados in 1905 and was generally known by the single given name Neville. By 1926, Neville’s interest in metaphysics led him to the Rosicrucian Society, the Qabalah and the Hebrew text Bible. There he found the underpinnings for what is described as the law of consciousness.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
We appreciate you! Thank you for letting us in your mailbox.
As we get ready for 2021, we’d like to hear from you on how we can improve this email even further. Anyone responding will be automatically entered to win:
• Gift certificates to Fashion Cleaners and other local businesses
• Annual memberships to The Reader
• $100 cash money
Please take a few moments to complete these four questions. Thanks and hope you had a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving!
Check out the survey on our website.
Top Local Stories
Good morning,
- Omaha City Council member Pete Festersen announced he is running for re-election.
- The Papillion City Council is slated to consider a mask mandate this week.
- Omaha police said Dundee Bank was robbed Monday afternoon.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts said that directed health measures set to expire Monday will be extended until Dec. 31.
- Nebraska and Douglas County last week ended an eight-week streak of record COVID-19 cases.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
A full winter snow is yet to descend upon Omaha, but that does not mean you can’t get into the holiday season spirit with a showing of It’s a Wonderful Life at The Rose Theater through Dec 20. This American treasure is a story about George Bailey, and the saving of both his life and his Christmas spirit by a guardian angel. This production is suitable for all audiences, and has a running time of 75 minutes. All performances are digital only. To purchase a digital ticket and stream the show in the comfort and safety of your own home, visit www.rosetheater.org.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1