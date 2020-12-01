Heartland Healing: Missing Neville, Dundee Bank Robbed, Councilman Festersen Seeks Re-election, Gov. Ricketts Extends Directed Health Measures and More Local News for Tuesday, December 1

12/01/20 • Day 79 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Top Local Stories Good morning, Today we have stories about a robbery at Dundee Bank, Councilman Pete Festersen’s re-election announcement and an extension to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures. In Omaha Omaha City Council member Pete Festersen announced he is running for re-election .

. The Papillion City Council is slated to consider a mask mandate this week.

this week. Omaha police said Dundee Bank was robbed Monday afternoon. Around the State Gov. Pete Ricketts said that directed health measures set to expire Monday will be extended until Dec. 31.

set to expire Monday will be extended until Dec. 31. Nebraska and Douglas County last week ended an eight-week streak of record COVID-19 cases. What to do during quarantine?