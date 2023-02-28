Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

Film critic Ryan Syrek says “The Civil Dead” is a low-fi, high-concept “comedy.”

A park is planned for the upcoming Builder’s District in downtown Omaha.

A rail car catches fire west of Cozad, just days after a derailment in nearby Gothenburg.

“The Civil Dead” is a low-fi, high-concept “comedy” so dry as to be dehydrated. It is funny. You will laugh. Right up until you don’t.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

AROUND OMAHA

A privately owned park is planned for the upcoming Builder’s District anchored by Kiewit headquarters. City documents refer to the park as The Square, a 1.4-acre plot southeast of 17th and Cuming. The park will have a lawn with a giant movie screen and a stage for live performances. A bike and walk pathway is planned.

South Omaha community leaders repeat their call for funds from the Economic Recovery Act to be distributed by the state. A team of consultants hired by the state released its recommendations for grants in January, but no action has been taken. State Sen. Tony Vargas, a member of the committee overseeing this bill, says he will “fight like hell” to ensure the community gets its share.

Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works says the city has found 615 potholes in February. He says that’s about average. Rowser says the bond issue voters passed in 2020 to help with potholes is a 20-year program, and that the short-term fix of patching them is complicated by weather.

The Ponca Tribe announces plans to develop a $100 million health clinic at the former Infogroup headquarters near Ralston. The project, being done jointly with the federal Indian Health Service, will include healing gardens and a sweat lodge. The tribe is also rolling out a mobile health clinic that will travel across the state.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

AROUND NEBRASKA

A rail car catches fire west of Cozad, just days after a coal train derailed in nearby Gothenburg. Dawson County emergency management says the fire was likely due to a small amount of chemical spilling on top of the car while it was being filled. A hazmat team from Union Pacific deemed the car safe.

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether President Joe Biden has the authority to cancel all or some student loan debt for Americans. Nebraska is one of six states that is suing, arguing it’s unconstitutional. An estimated 370,000 Nebraskans would receive between $10,000-20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, Feb. 28, and local government reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in. Follow Anton on Twitter at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and read his preview of what’s on tap this week. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council beginning at 2 p.m.



Follow Omaha Documenters on Twitter to keep up with other local government meetings.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who believe that

political demonstration is “very important”: 13

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

DAILY FUNNY

To read the full comic by Jen Sorensen,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or the link below.

FULL FUNNY >>

LIKE WHAT YOU REED?

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com