Lawmakers try again to restrict abortion rights by pairing a 12-week ban amendment with a bill opposing gender-affirming care.

Some businesses have received “harassing” calls for endorsing a letter against anti-LGBTQ proposals.

Ground breaks on a roughly $65 million hub of medical business innovation at the west side of Saddle Creek Road near Farnam Street.

Fill your May with many movie blessings — including the Benson Film Festival at the Benson Theatre and “Booksmart” at Film Streams.



By film critic Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Around Omaha

Three Latino-led programs in South Omaha help Latino business owners recover and grow in the wake of the pandemic.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center breaks ground on a roughly $65 million hub of medical business innovation on the west side of Saddle Creek Road near Farnam Street. Within a couple of years, the giant shell of an old steel plant will be transformed into The Catalyst.

A team of University of Nebraska Omaha researchers says metaverse virtual reality technology could present opportunities for terrorists. The students and faculty of the UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center head to Washington, D.C., to share their findings.

Curious about drones and airspace regulations? Want to know more about the history of South Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations? Those are topics tonight, May 9, of Nerd Nite at Saro Cider Lounge. Learn more about how the global event made its way to Omaha.

In case you missed it: Reader news reporter and editor Chris Bowling chats with Paul Beeee and Buddi3 Da Gawd of 1st Sky Omaha about our May issue.

Around Nebraska

Legislature: State Sen. Ben Hansen introduces an amendment of a 12-week abortion ban to a bill restricting gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. The latest attempt to limit abortion rights hits the Nebraska Legislature two weeks after a six-week abortion ban failed to overcome a filibuster by one vote.

A 26-year-old man in rural Battle Creek is charged with four additional crimes connected to alleged sexual abuse of two more minors, adding to the six criminal charges he already faces over sexual abuse allegations of two teenagers.

Some of the 319 businesses that endorsed a letter against anti-LGBTQ proposals have received “harassing” calls from a woman some believe works in the Nebraska real estate industry.

Companies are proposing pipelines across the Midwest that would carry carbon dioxide captured from ethanol plants, in some cases through Nebraska and Iowa, to underground sequestration sites. The plan is to inject the CO2 deep into rock formations under Illinois and North Dakota, but some landowners are pushing back.

Follow Anton Johnson and Omaha Documenters on Twitter today, May 9, for coverage of the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings. Tune in live on YouTube for the City Council meeting at 2 p.m.

Portion of parents who feel that their partner judges their parenting ability: 1/2

Source: National Bureau of Economic Research (Cambridge, Mass.)

