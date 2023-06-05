For seasoned regulars and casual swimmers alike, here are eight excellent city swimming pools to help keep you and your loved ones cool during this bafflingly hot Midwestern summer.

Seven spots are in town while one is in Lincoln. The facilities that will close to the public the soonest – early July – sit closer to the top of the list.

Thankfully, most close in August, so you have the entire summer to make your pick of the best public pool in Omaha.

Check out the community center and then go for a swim! Found on website

Camelot Swimming Pools

9270 Cady Ave | (402) 444-7300

Hours: 1-5 p.m.

Pool season: June 5 to July 3

Adults: $3 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $1 | 2 and under: Free

Next to the Camelot apartment complex is the Camelot Community Center, and outside of that center is the facility’s outdoor swimming pool. Here, you can take advantage of the all-inclusive facility – boasting a senior center and a gym – and the top-notch pool all in one trip!

The pool is quaint but solid. After all, there is a diving board to get your tricks and a few different parasol-covered benches to sit down and chill. It’s a low-key, homey experience.

Remember that you can rent out this pool and the center if you ever require the need for a big bash. Because building community is all about transferring positive energy among each other, and swimming parties accomplish just that.

If you are active and outside a lot, you may have passed right by the Karen Park location without notice. Found on Unsplash

Karen Park pool

Karen Park: 6288 H St | (402) 444-4259

Hours: 1-5 p.m.

Pool season: June 5 to July 3

Adults: $3 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $1 | 2 and under: Free

For any trail lovers in Omaha, dig this: the sprawling Keystone and South Omaha trails intersect here at Karen Park. You can double up on your dynamic outdoor and family-friendly fitness with the added experience of having your kids play on the playground or, of course, join in a swim at the Karen pool.

The convenient and niche location boasts a slide and other entertaining aspects, which are perfect for small children. Adjacent to the pool, the park boasts a sizable playspace with tons of gizmos and gadgets, like rubber tire chunks and baseball diamonds. And with ample shade, it’s the perfect swimming spot to relax after a day in the sun.

There is nothing cooler than a dog dive! Found on Facebook page

Cryer Swimming Pool

11783 Cryer Ave | (402) 444-4255

Hours: 1-5 p.m.

Pool season: June 14 to July 7

Adults: $3 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $2 | 2 and under: Free

While you are making a list of family-friendly pools, go ahead and add the Cryer pool to it. Hit it while you can!

It’s a tad on the smaller side, but you and yours won’t be disappointed escaping the heat and working off the best pizza at this low-key neighborhood pool.

This family-friendly location includes a cool fountain to splash around without worries and a very shallow entry section that increases up to five feet in depth to boot.

The adults and the older kids will enjoy the water slide and low diving board. There are plenty of seats for you to rest between all the fun. You probably don’t have to worry about bringing a chair from home.

The name of this lovely pool may conjure the Old Crow Medicine Show song co-written by Bob Dylan, “Wagon Wheel.” Found on website

Roanoke Swimming Pool

4848 N 113th St | (402) 444-4266

Hours: 1-7 p.m.

Pool season: June 5 to August 6 | Weekends only: August 7 to September 4

Adults: $5 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $4 | 2 and under: Free

The Roanoke pool is an off-the-beaten-path L-shaped neighborhood pool noted for its comfort, size, and two diving boards. You still have some time to check it out before it closes shop.

What rocks about this spot is it has one of the last genuine high diving boards left in town. And beside it, a low diving board, for those who aren’t trying to get all Olympian about it. Swimming is supposed to be something that merely feels right, not some esoteric therapy!

The pool features a spray ground area for the kids and an awning for anyone looking to get a bit of shade. So, if you’re looking for a quiet pool with well-rounded diving options for all ages, this spot should climb to the top of your list.

Unlike the thirty-year-old discord between the livewire Oasis brothers, the Gallagher pool is quite kid-friendly. Found on website

Gallagher Swimming Pool

2936 N 52nd St | (402) 444-4270

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m.

Pool season: June 5 to August 6

Adults: $5 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $4 | 2 and under: Free

The Gallagher pool is another sweet spot for small children and a spacious pool that folks of any age can enjoy without too much work – it’s usually not too crowded, perfect for musing on the importance of water.

A giant mischievous rabbit-like structure sits next to a cool-looking rock slide, and these unique structures are manifold. There is also a zero-depth entry for kids to get their feet wet. And there are a ton of comfy lounge chairs for you to cheer them on from the sidelines.

Remember that anyone who enters the pool area must wear swimwear, even if you aren’t swimming. Don’t show up in jeans and then have to go all the way back home.

Yes, Spring Lake has one of the few comparably high diving boards left. Found on Facebook page

Spring Lake Swimming Pool

4020 Hoctor Blvd | (402) 444-4267

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m.

Pool season: June 5 to August 6

Adults: $3 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $1 | 2 and under: Free

If you didn’t already know about the Spring Lake pool through golf, it would be easy to go on swimming this summer with this chill watering hole and underrated South Omaha artistic statement entirely eluding you.

In addition to offering a small yet homey swimming experience, it also gives a solid diving board experience. The pool has two of these – one comparably high and another low, offering a good mix for grown folks and older kids who live to dive.

The shady trees add to the poolside comfort – which can be pivotal on a hot day. And because it’s a small – not too small – swimming area, it makes for a low-key time.

On a busy day, the liveliness of the Oak Heights pool recalls the serene pointillism of A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Found on website

Oak Heights Swimming Pool

10205 U St | (402) 444-4265

Hours: 1 to 7 p.m.

Pool season: June 5 to August 6 | Weekends only: August 7 to September 4

Adults: $5 | 3-17 yrs and Seniors: $4 | 2 and under: Free

Sure, Poseidon may not have created the Oak Heights pool – but for those looking for another chill pool south of I-80, look no further.

Oak Heights is probably one of the best public pools for small children if you have them. With a leisure pool featuring a fun mushroom play structure and slide and zero-depth entry, they can have a blast splashing safely.

But it’s also a rad place for adults and kids of any age, as they have ample space to swim exciting laps or enjoy nice shady spots to sit on pool chairs between dives.

Note no floats are allowed. The pool chairs fill up fast, so grab yours from home.

Traveling to this out-of-town pool and traversing the titanic diving platform is recommended for the hardcore only. Found on website

Woods Memorial Pool (Lincoln)

3200 J St | (402) 441-7782

Open daily from 1-6 p.m.

Pool season: May 29 to August 13

Adults: $5.50 |Seniors: $5 | 3-17 yrs: $4.25 | 2 and under: Free

Even though the Woods Memorial Pool does not reside in Omaha, it’s arguably the best public pool in the state and worth the trip.

It’s all about that high dive platform! Generations have come here for this exact feature, towering at ten meters tall at the highest point – a tradition that time has seemingly forgotten, much like Lincoln’s art.

Plus, there are two high dives and one low dive. The pool boasts lap lanes for self-timed challenges or casual fun. Several picnic tables line the pool for you to relax. And if you come with toddlers, there is a mini slide and spray ground.

Any diving enthusiast must check out this slightly out-of-town pool. There is something here for just about everyone.