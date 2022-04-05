Roger Shimomura, “Lovers” 2015 lithograph, 11” x 11”, Image courtesy of The Lawrence Lithography Workshop.

RBR Gallery features an exhibit in April of fine art lithographs by regional, nationally

and internationally known artists printed at The Lawrence Lithography Workshop (lawrencelitho.com) by founder and director Michael Sims.

The print exhibit will include a discussion and demonstration by master printer Michael Sims, April 27, 7 p.m. The artworks, 32 prints by 14 artists, have been included in numerous museums and private collections.

A gallery talk is scheduled for April 9, 1:30 p.m. and the exhibit continues through May 6. The gallery, at 1806 Vinton, is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.