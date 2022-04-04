Big Dopes are at their most ambitious on their latest record, “Destination Wedding.” Found on event page
  • Big Dopes with SweetStreak and Jack McLaughlin
  • April 8
  • 8 p.m. | $8
  • The B. Bar

Rising Denver band Big Dopes sets sights on The B. Bar.

The four-piece unit based 500 miles out of Omaha recently opened for indie band Tokyo Police Club and released their 2021 sophomore album “Destination Wedding” to DIY buzz, with praise directed at the group’s blend of 90s alt-rock with 70s folk sensibilities.

Their debut release, 2019’s “Crimes Against Gratitude,” was even voted a top 10 Colorado record of that year.

Supporting acts include the local Omaha artists SweetStreak and Jack McLaughlin of Specter Poetics.

— Matt Casas

