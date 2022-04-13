Cammy Watkins and Maggie Wood believe honest conversations about equity and inclusion in Nebraska’s schools and businesses — and in everyday life — can help create The Good Life for all Nebraskans, not just some. They are the co-executive directors of Inclusive Communities, a nonprofit organization providing advocacy and education around diversity and equity in Nebraska.

In this episode of Reader Radio, Maggie and Cammy joined reporter Bridget Fogarty at The Reader’s newsroom on a cold February night to talk about Inclusive Communities. They share more about the organization’s latest role leading national conversations on equity with the National Federation for Just Communities.

This podcast was produced by Bridget Fogarty.

Music by Jon Rix (https://p0hk.bandcamp.com)

Learn more about Inclusive Communities by visiting the nonprofit’s website.