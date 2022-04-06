“Life & Death” marks the third installment of the “Musing” series presented by BlueBarn Theatre.
  • Musing: A Storytelling Series
  • April 13
  • 7:30 p.m. | Free
  • BlueBarn Theatre

A new series illuminates the BlueBarn Theatre at no cost to the public.

“Musing” presents empowering true stories directly from the people who lived them, and for the program’s third installment, it’s time for Tom Becka to share his.

Becka is a Fox 42 commentator, real estate agent, and drummer who dubbed his event “Life and Death: Stories about Starts and Stops, Beginnings and Endings, Renewal and Letting Go.”

It could be the story you need to hear to one day tell your own.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment