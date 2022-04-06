“Life & Death” marks the third installment of the “Musing” series presented by BlueBarn Theatre.

Musing: A Storytelling Series

April 13

7:30 p.m. | Free

BlueBarn Theatre

A new series illuminates the BlueBarn Theatre at no cost to the public.

“Musing” presents empowering true stories directly from the people who lived them, and for the program’s third installment, it’s time for Tom Becka to share his.

Becka is a Fox 42 commentator, real estate agent, and drummer who dubbed his event “Life and Death: Stories about Starts and Stops, Beginnings and Endings, Renewal and Letting Go.”

It could be the story you need to hear to one day tell your own.

— Matt Casas